RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle are headed to Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has announced that RK-Bro will face The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title Triple Threat this Friday night.

This Triple Threat comes a few weeks before The New Day challenges The Usos at WWE Day 1. RK-Bro will have their new #1 contenders decided after next Monday’s RAW when The Street Profits go up against The Mysterios in the finals of the RK-Bro-Nament.

WWE has also announced SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm in a non-title Championship Contender match for SmackDown. Flair and Storm have been feuding for a few weeks now, and Storm will become the new #1 contender if she can win this Friday night. It’s likely that the title match will take place at Day 1.

WWE also confirmed that Xia Li make her blue brand debut this Friday. There is no word on who she will wrestle.

WWE previously announced three happenings for SmackDown – Li’s debut, Sonya Deville’s ring return against Naomi, and an appearance by Brock Lesnar, the #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for Day 1. While Li’s debut was re-posted today, they did not re-post anything on Deville vs. Naomi or Lesnar. With that said, the Lesnar appearance is featured in the most recent promo for SmackDown, seen below.

Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss was also previously announced for this week’s SmackDown, but that match obviously will not happen due to Hardy being released today. There is no word yet on what will happen to McIntyre’s feud with Corbin and Moss now.

