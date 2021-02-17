IMPACT Wrestling Results 2/16/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: TJ Perkins (c) vs. Josh Alexander For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Test Of Strength. Alexander grabs the left leg of Perkins. Chain grappling exchange. Alexander applies a front face lock. Perkins transitions into The Cobra Twist. Alexander with a single leg takedown. Perkins denies The Ankle Lock. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins applies a hammerlock. Perkins transitions into a side headlock. Alexander whips Perkins across the ring. Alexander drops Perkins with a shoulder tackle. Perkins answers with an ankle pick. Alexander drops down on the canvas. Perkins applies The Cobra Twist. Standing Switch Exchange. Perkins with a Headscissors Takeover. Perkins rolls out of the ankle lock. That leads us to a quick shoving contest in the center of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Alexander sends Perkins to the ring apron. Perkins with a shoulder block. Perkins goes for a SlingShot DDT, but Alexander counters with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Alexander bends the left ankle of Perkins. Perkins applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Perkins transitions into a bodyscissors hold. Perkins rolls Alexander over for a two count.

Alexander applies The Surfboard Stretch. Alexander transitions into The Ankle Lock. Alexander rolls Perkins over for a two count. Alexander with a PowerBomb onto the knee. Perkins applies The Triangle Choke. Alexander catapults Perkins face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Alexander drives his knee into Perkins back. Alexander applies the bow and arrow stretch. Perkins reverses the hold. Perkins applies The Grounding Octopus. Perkins kicks Alexander out of the ring. Perkins with a Rebound Dropkick. Perkins rolls Alexander back into the ring. Perkins with The Flying Crossbody Block. Perkins kicks Alexander in the gut. Perkins with The Helluva Kick. Perkins hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Perkins dives over Alexander. Alexander launches Perkins over the top rope. Alexander kicks Perkins in the chest. Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block through the ropes.

Alexander rolls Perkins back into the ring. Perkins dropkicks Alexander in mid-air. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Perkins with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Perkins goes for The Detonation Kick, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Perkins denies The Divine Intervention. Perkins kicks Alexander in the face. Alexander with a running forearm smash. Alexander has Perkins perched on the top turnbuckle. Alexander goes for an Avalanche Divine Intervention, but Perkins blocks it. Perkins sends Alexander chest first into the canvas. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Alexander gets his knees up in the air. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Perkins refuses to quit. Alexander slaps Perkins in the face. Alexander goes for The Divine Intervention, but Perkins counters with The Octopus Stretch. Perkins slaps Alexander in the face. Perkins blocks a boot from Alexander. Perkins with a Leg Capture Suplex. Alexander decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. Alexander goes for The Big Boot, but Perkins counters with The Detonation Kick. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, TJ Perkins via Pinfall

– Tommy Dreamer has challenged Moose to a Old School Rules Match for tonight’s main event.

– Brian Myers gave Hernandez money to take out Matt Cardona.

Second Match: Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack vs. Suicide vs. Daivari In A Fatal Four Way Match

Daivari attacks Mack before the bell rings. Daivari is throwing haymakers at Mack. Miguel and Suicide gangs up on Daivari. Double Irish Whip. Daivari shoves Miguel into Suicide. Daivari with a forearm smash. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Double Dropkick. Miguel sends Suicide into the ropes. Miguel drops down on the canvas. Miguel leapfrogs over Suicide. Suicide lunges over Miguel. Suicide ducks a clothesline from Miguel. Suicide with a waist lock go-behind. Miguel dives over Suicide. Swing and Miss Display. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Double Leg Sweep. Double Irish Whip. Mack with a leaping double shoulder tackle. Miguel decks Mack with a JawBreaker. Suicide blocks a boot from Miguel. Leg Sweep/Dragon Screw Leg Whip Combination. Suicide with a knife edge chop. Mack reverses out of the irish whip from Suicide. Spider Man Pose.

Suicide sends Mack to the floor. Suicide launches Miguel over the top rope. Daivari shoves Miguel off the top turnbuckle. Daivari repeatedly whips Suicide into the turnbuckles for a two count. Daivari repeatedly drives his knee into Suicide’s back. Daivari sends Suicide to the corner. Suicide decks Daivari with a back elbow smash. Daivari has Suicide perched on the top turnbuckle. Daivari with three haymakers. Suicide denies The SuperPlex. Mack with The SitOut PowerBomb. Mack catches Suicide in mid-air. Mack with Two Samoan Drops. Mack hits The Double Standing MoonSault for a two count. Mack with a forearm smash. Mack whips Miguel across the ring. Daivari pulls Miguel out of the ring. Daivari slams Mack’s head on the top rope. Daivari delivers The Missile Dropkick. Suicide drops Daivari with The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Miguel connects with The Flying Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Pinfall

– Ace Austin confronted Scott D’Amore and TJ Perkins in the backstage area. Austin says that D’Amore could put him through as many hoops as he wants, the end result of him becoming the next X-Division Champion is inevitable.

– James Storm and Chris Sabin paid a visit to Johnny Swinger’s Palace.

– Deonna Purrazzo wants Kimber Lee and Susan Yung to get a shot at the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Third Match: Matt Cardona vs. Hernandez w/Brian Myers

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hernandez has the strength advantage. Strong lockup. Hernandez sends Cardona face first into the canvas. Cardona dropkicks Hernandez to the floor. Hernandez regroups on the outside. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Hernandez. Cardona applies a side headlock. Hernandez whips Cardona across the ring. Hernandez drops Cardona with a shoulder tackle. Cardona dumps Hernandez out of the ring. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cardona lands The SomerSault Plancha. Cardona taunts Myers. Cardona rolls Hernandez back into the ring. The referee is distracted by Myers. Cardona goes for The Radio Silence, but Hernandez counters with the low blow. Hernandez knocks Cardona off the ring apron. Hernandez has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Hernandez applies The Bear Hug. Cardona with three sharp elbow strikes. Cardona drops Hernandez with a Face Plant.

Cardona decks Hernandez with a back elbow smash. Cardona with a double knee strike. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cardona with a corner clothesline. Hernandez responds with Th Pounce. Cardona negates The Border Toss. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Hernandez. Cardona connects with The Radio Silence to pickup the victory. After the match, Myers interrupted Cardona’s post match with Gia Miller. He’s not about Cardona signing with IMPACT Wrestling. Cardona is sick and tired of the Mad Mood Brian Schtick. Hernandez attacks Cardona from behind. Hernandez repeatedly stomps on Cardona’s chest. Hernandez is choking Cardona with his boot. Eddie Edwards storms into the ring to make the save. Edwards clotheslines Hernandez over the top rope. Edwards with The Slingshot Pescado. Cardona decks Myers with a back elbow smash. Myers heads to the backstage area.

Winner: Matt Cardona via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Reno Scum

David Finlay and Luster The Legend will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luster backs Finlay into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Luster. Finlay applies a wrist lock. Finlay tags in Robinson. Wrist Lock/Flying Axe Handle Strike Party. Robinson knocks Thornstowe off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Double boot into the midsection of Luster. Double Bulldog for a two count. Robinson tags in Finlay. Robinson sends Luster to the corner. Finlay with a Running European Uppercut. Finlay dives over Luster. Luster drops Finlay with The SpineBuster. Luster tags in Thornstowe. Thronstowe whips Finlay across the ring. Thornstowe dropkicks Finlay.

Thornstowe knocks Robinson off the apron. Thornstowe sends Finlay face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Thornstowe tags in Luster. Luster with a Mongolian Chop. Luster with a straight right hand. Finlay answers with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Luster. Luster scores the elbow knockdown. Luster punches Finlay in the chest. Luster jams Finlay’s face into Thornstowe’s armpits. Luster tags in Thornstowe. Luster whips Finlay across the ring. Thornstowe drops down on the canvas. Luster with a back elbow smash. Finlay avoids The Falling HeadButt. Finlay push kicks Thornstowe into Luster. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with a shoulder tackle. Robinson with two running elbow smashes. Robinson follows that with a Senton Splash. Juice Jabs. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God.

Robinson with the irish whip. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson hits The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Robinson goes for Pulp Friction, but Luster counters with The Big Boot. Luster grapevines the legs of Robinson. Finlay with a running axe handle strike. Double Dropkick to Luster. Robinson clotheslines Luster over the top rope. FinJuice connects with their SuperPlex/Frog Splash Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, The Good Brothers appears on the stage to give FinJuice a passive aggressive welcome to IMPACT Wrestling. Good Brothers tried to call FinJuice young boys. Karl Anderson goes over his history in New Japan Pro Wrestling. FinJuice is here to show The Good Brothers that they’re no longer young boys.

Winner: Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley vs. Nevaeh

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dashwood applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Dashwood gives Nevaeh a noogie. Nevaeh applies a hammerlock. Nevaeh grabs a side wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Nevaeh kicks Dashwood in the back. Nevaeh with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Dashwood reverses out of the irish whip from Nevaeh. Nevaeh launches Dashwood over the top rope. Nevaeh with a back elbow smash. Nevaeh ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Nevaeh sends Dashwood face first into the steel ring post. Dashwood regroups on the outside. Dashwood regains control of the match during the commercial break. Dashwood repeatedly kicks Nevaeh in the back. Dashwood uses the top rope as a weapon. Dashwood with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dashwood runs into a back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Nevaeh with a running neck snap. Nevaeh delivers The Sliding Lariat for a two count.

Dashwood slams Nevaeh’s head on the top rope. Dashwood drops Nevaeh with The Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Nevaeh’s neck. Dashwood slams Nevaeh’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on Nevaeh’s chest. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Dashwood sends Nevaeh face first into the canvas for a two count. Nevaeh dodges The Big Boot. Nevaeh with a Side Walk Slam. Nevaeh clotheslines Dashwood. Nevaeh scores the elbow knockdown. Nevaeh with a Knee Lift. Nevaeh drops Dashwood with The STO. Nevaeh follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Nevaeh connects with The Face Plant for a two count. Nevaeh hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nevaeh applies a waist lock. Dashwood decks Nevaeh with a back elbow smash. Dashwood delivers The Taste Of Tenille. Dashwood plants Nevaeh with The Spotlight Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer In A Old School Rules Match

Moose talks smack to Dreamer after the bell rings. Dreamer is throwing haymakers at Moose. Dreamer ducks a clothesline from Moose. Dreamer unloads a flurry of left jabs. Moose denies The Bionic Elbow. Moose whips Dreamer across the ring. Dreamer sends Moose tumbling to the floor. Dreamer with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Moose with an elbow into the midsection of Dreamer. Moose drives Dreamer face first into the steel ring post. Moose rakes the eyes of Dreamer. Dreamer throws Moose into the steel ring steps. Dreamer wraps his bandana around Moose’s neck. Dreamer cracks Moose with a metal cookie sheet. Dreamer grabs a steel chair. Moose regains control of the match during the commercial break. Moose wraps the chair around Dreamer’s neck. Moose sends Dreamer neck first into the ring post. Moose is choking Dreamer with the chair. Moose hits Dreamer with the metal cookie sheet. Dreamer gets crotched on the steel guard rail.

Moose attacks Dreamer with a trash can lid. Moose rolls Dreamer back into the ring. Moose sends Dreamer back first into the trash can for a one count. Dreamer is displaying his fighting spirit. Moose dropkicks Dreamer for a two count. Moose uses the middle rope as a weapon. Moose with heavy bodyshots. Moose is choking Dreamer with his boot. Moose is playing mind games with Dreamer. Dreamer applies the groin lock. Dreamer side steps Moose into the trash can lid. Dreamer hits The Cutter for a one count. Dreamer with a trash can lid shot. Dreamer blasts Moose with the steel chair. Dreamer drives the chair into the midsection of Moose. Moose drops Dreamer with The STO on the chair. Moose rolls a table into the ring. Moose places the table in the corner. Dreamer Spears Moose through the table. Dreamer is fired up. Dreamer repeatedly whips Moose with the kendo stick. Moose connects with The Uranage Slam. Moose Spears Dreamer to pickup the victory.

Winner: Moose via Pinfall

