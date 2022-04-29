IMPACT Wrestling Results 4/28/22

Mid-Hudson Civic Center

Poughkeepsie, New York

Violent By Design, Heath, Rhino and The Briscoes Segment

Eric Young: Power and control, that’s what we desired, and that’s what we took. At Rebellion, an eight team elimination gauntlet, and we ran through them all. We beat seven of the best tag teams this world had to offer. The picture that you saw that night, the picture you’re looking at right now, it’s permanent. That picture is forever. And if you’re being honest, if you’re being honest, if you people are being honest, there’s nothing that you or any team in this world or the next could do about it. I’ve said it 1,000 times, and we keep proving you wrong. This world doesn’t belong to you. It belongs to us.

– HEATH & Rhino join the conversation.

Rhino: I hear you, New York. And you’re gonna hear me too because at Rebellion, we get the retribution we deserved. Eric, I still hear your voices in the back of my mind from when you were brainwashing me. So, we have some unfinished business, punk. And retribution is not the only thing we want. Heath and I want those tag team titles. You want us to beat them for those tag team titles?

– The Briscoes make their way to the ring.

Jay Briscoe: Hey, speaking of unfinished business, if y’all didn’t think Dem Boys was gonna come back after the bull crap that happened at the Multiverse, then y’all crazy as hell. You see, everywhere we have been, we have won titles and it ain’t gonna be no different here. We’re coming for them.

– Rhino challenges The Briscoes to a match to close the segment.

First Match: The Briscoes vs. HEATH & Rhino. The Winners Will Get A Future IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match

Mark Briscoe and Heath will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Forearm Exchange. Mark unloads three knife edge chops. Mark tags in Jay. Mark slams Heath’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jay with a Running Boot. Mark knocks Rhino off the ring apron. Mark with a corner clothesline. Mark with a diving dropkick through the ropes. Jay dumps Heath out of the ring. Jay lands The SomerSault Plancha. Mark with a Corkscrew Senton to the outside. The Briscoes are fired up. A pier six brawl ensues at the ringside area. Jay rolls Heath back into the ring. Jay uppercuts Heath. Jay HeadButts Heath. Jay tags in Mark. Mark punches Heath in the ribs. Mark with a blistering chop. Mark with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Mark with a straight right hand. Heath kicks Mark in the face. Mark answers with another chop. Mark tags in Jay. Jay kicks Heath in the gut. Jay with two uppercuts. Rhino trips Jay from the outside. Heath kicks Jay in the ribs. Rhino clotheslines Jay behind the referee’s back. Heath and Rhino has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Heath tags in Rhino. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Rhino applies a nerve hold. Jay with heavy bodyshots. Rhino punches Jay in the back. Rhino bodyslams Jay. Rhino tags in Heath. Heath pulls Jay out of the ring. Heath with a chop/haymaker combination. Jay fires back with forearms. Heath stops Jay in his tracks. Heath applies a side headlock. Heath goes for a Bodyslam, but Jay lands back on his feet. Jay ducks a clothesline from Heath. Heath tugs on Jay’s hair. Jay decks Heath with a back elbow smash. Mark and Rhino are tagged in. Mark unloads a flurry of strikes. Mark kicks Heath in the face. Mark with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Mark ducks a clothesline from Rhino. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Heath with a flying forearm smash. Mark responds with The Uranage Slam. Rhino side steps Mark into the turnbuckles. Rhino delivers The Mini GORE. Rhino with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Jay kicks Heath off the apron. Jay with The Rolling Elbow. Mark uppercuts Rhino. Jay kicks Rhino in the gut. Jay with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Mark connects with The Froggy Bow to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Briscoes via Pinfall

– EGV Vignette.

– Gia Miller had a backstage interview with Ace Austin. Austin gloats about being a 3 Time X-Division Champion. Rocky Romero joins the conversation and recommends that Austin should participate in this year’s NJPW Best Of The Super Jr’s Tournament. Romero challenges Austin to a IMPACT X-Division Title Match for next weeks IMPACT.

– Steve Maclin says that he’s the obvious choice to be the next challenger for the IMPACT World Title at Under Siege on May 7th.

– Gisele Shaw pokes fun at The Influence.

– PCO challenges Jonah to a Monster’s Ball Match. Also, William Morrissey will battle Brian Myers In A Tables Match.

Second Match: Bhupinder Gujjar vs. VSK

VSK throws his jacket at Gujjar before the bell rings. VSK with clubbing blows to Gujjar’s back. VSK uppercuts Gujjar. VSK whips Gujjar across the ring. Gujjar ducks under two clotheslines from VSK. Gujjar with a Running Uppercut. Gujjar dropkicks VSK. Gujjar levels VSK with The Body Avalanche. Gujjar whips VSK across the ring. VSK regroups on the outside. Gujjar with The Slingshot Pescado. Gujjar rolls VSK back into the ring. VSK hides behind the ropes. VSK slams Gujjar’s head on the top rope. VSK drops Gujjar with a Slingshot DDT for a two count. VSK is raining down haymakers. VSK repeatedly stomps on Gujjar’s back. VSK with a Knee Drop. VSK uppercuts Gujjar. Gujjar with heavy bodyshots. VSK with a Snap BackBreaker for a two count.

VSK follows that with another knee drop. VSK uppercuts the back of Gujjar’s neck. VSK talks smack to Gujjar. VSK with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. VSK transitions into a ground and pound attack. VSK applies a rear chin lock. VSK punches Gujjar in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Gujjar. Gujjar with a short-arm lariat. Gujjar drops VSK with The Polish Hammer. Gujjar hits The SlingBlade. Gujjar with a Ripcord Knee Strike. Gujjar with The Samoan Drop. Gujjar pops back on his feet. VSK rakes the eyes of Gujjar. VSK rolls Gujjar over for a two count. VSK argues with the referee. Gujjar catches VSK in mid-air. Gujjar Powerslams VSK. Gujjar connects with The Gargoyle Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Gujjar gets into a confrontation with Raj Singh and Mahabali Shera.

Winner: Bhupinder Gujjar via Pinfall

Third Match: Honor No More w/Maria Kanellis Bennett & Kenny King vs. The Motor City Machine Guns & Mike Bailey In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Mike Bailey and Matt Taven will start things off. Honor No More gangs up on Bailey after the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Poughkeepsie. Sabin kicks Taven in the gut. Taven leapfrogs over Sabin. Bennett with a forearm smash. Assisted PowerBomb. Edwards kicks Bailey in the gut. Honor No More goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Bailey lands back on his feet. Bailey with a chop/forearm combination. Bailey sends Bennett tumbling to the floor. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Bailey backflips over Honor No More. Bailey with clubbing mid-kicks. Bailey gets distracted by King. Bennett pulls Bailey out of the ring. Bailey nails Bennett with The Pump Kick. Taven with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Honor No More has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Taven whips Bailey across the ring. Bailey kicks Taven in the face. Bailey with a forearm smash to Bennett. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Taven. Bailey with a Running Boot. Taven tags in Edwards.

Edwards clears the ring. Bailey denies The Tiger Driver. Bailey with a MoonSault Knee Drop. Bailey tags in Sabin. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Sabin dropkicks Honor No More off the apron. Sabin kicks Edwards in the face. Sabin scores two forearm knockdowns. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Sabin with a Back Body Drop. Sabin kicks Edwards in the gut. Edwards denies The Cradle Shock. Sabin with The Rolling Elbow. Taven with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Shelley with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Bennett with two toe kicks. Shelley answers with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Shelley dropkicks the left knee of Bennett. Shelley applies The Muta Lock. Sabin with a basement dropkick. MCMG is fired up. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. SuperKick Exchange. Edwards delivers The Boston Knee Party. Chop Exchange. Bennett kicks Bailey in the gut. Bailey denies The PileDriver.

Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey with an Axe Kick. Bailey follows that with a Mid-Kick. Bailey with a Twisting Shooting Star Press for a two count. The referee is losing control of this match. Stereo Toe Kicks. Stereo Atomic Drops. Bailey with a low dropkick to Edwards and Taven’s knees. Stereo Muta Locks. Bailey with a double basement dropkick. Double SuperKick to Bennett. Shelley with a Flying Knee Strike off the apron. Sabin with a Flying Cannonball Senton. Bailey follows that with The Orihara MoonSault. Bailey rolls Bennett back into the ring. Running Boot/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Bailey hits The Helluva Kick. King continues to run interference. The referee is distracted by Maria. Sabin blasts King with The PK. Taven with a Running Knee Strike. Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shelley responds with The Rolling Elbow. Taven negates The Shell Shock. Taven shoves Shelley into the turnbuckles. Bennett with a Running Lariat. OGK connects with The Double SuperKick. Edwards plants Bailey with The Die Hard Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Honor No More gets into a pier six brawl with The Bullet Club.

Winner: Honor No More via Pinfall

Taya Valkyrie & Deonna Purrazzo Segment

Taya Valkyrie: Wow. Thank you. Okay. Over the last year I’ve had a long time to self reflect. Alone. Away from my friends. Away from my family. Basically seeing my passion and creativity being held captive. But anyways, I stand here today with all of you in this ring in IMPACT Wrestling and I know who the hell I am. I know my worth, and I know that sometimes you have to hit rock bottom to find the motivation to reach the top again. And that is exactly what I did at Rebellion, when I took out the champ champ and officially became a four time Lucha Libre, AAA Reina De Reinas Champion. Because this is La Wera Loca.

Purrazzo viciously attacks Valkyrie from behind. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. The Decay makes their way into the ring to make the save.

Fourth Match: Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. The Decay

Steelz attacks Havok before the bell rings. The Decay dumps Steelz and Evans out of the ring. Rosemary starts choking Evans. Evans with a straight right hand. Rosemary with a knife edge chop. Rosemary slams Evans head on the ring apron. Rosemary slaps Evans in the chest. Evans punches Rosemary in the back. Meeting Of The Minds. Havok rolls Steelz back into the ring. Havok backs Steelz into the turnbuckles. Havok with a Hair Biel Throw. Havok tags in Rosemary. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. The Decay with Two Body Avalanches. Rosemary with a flying forearm smashes. Rosemary follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Steelz retreats to the corner. Steelz tags in Evans. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Evans repeatedly shoves Rosemary into the canvas. Rosemary decks Evans with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Evans Chokeslams Rosemary for a two count.

Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack. Evans tags in Steelz. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Steelz with a Running Uppercut. Steelz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz with The PK for a two count. Steelz applies a front face lock. Steelz tags in Evans. Evans drives her knee into the midsection of Rosemary. Evans with a forearm smash. Evans slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans with a knife edge chop. Evans with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rosemary starts biting Evans forehead. Rosemary tags in Havok. Havok delivers her combination offense. Havok with The Roundhouse Kick. Havok drops Steelz with The Big Boot. Havok hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Steelz grabs the IMPACT Knockouts Title. Rosemary pulls Steelz off the ring apron. Rosemary clotheslines Steelz. The Decay connects with their BackBreaker/Spear Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Decay via Pinfall

Updated Match Card For IMPACT Under Siege 2022

1.) The Bullet Club vs. Honor No More In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

2.) Violent By Design (c) vs. The Briscoes For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

3.) Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo For The AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

4.) Tasha Steelz (c) w/Savannah Evans vs. Jessica Havok w/Rosemary For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Fifth Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Moose For The IMPACT World Championship

Moose drives Alexander back first into the turnbuckles. Moose with clubbing shoulder blocks. Moose with a Big Biel Throw. Moose unloads two knife edge chops. Moose talks smack to Alexander. Chop Exchange. Moose with a Running Uppercut. Alexander with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Alexander with a chop/forearm combination. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Moose’s chest. Alexander slams Moose’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Moose reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Alexander dives over Moose. Alexander rolls Moose over for a two count. Moose escapes The Ankle Lock. Alexander kicks Moose in the face. Alexander ascends to the top turnbuckle. Moose sends Alexander crashing to the outside.

Moose with clubbing blows to Alexander’s back. Moose delivers The Garvin Stomp. Moose repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Moose is choking Alexander with his boot. Moose sends Alexander ribs first into the ring apron. Alexander blocks The Pump Kick. Alexander is lighting up Moose’s chest. Mooser answers with a Pump Kick. Moose PowerBombs Alexander on the apron. Moose rolls Alexander back into the ring. Moose fish hooks Alexander. Moose is mauling Alexander in the corner. Moose with a knife edge chop. Moose continues to choke Alexander with his boot. Alexander fights from underneath. Moose rocks Alexander with a forearm smash. Moose applies a rear chin lock. Forearm Exchange. Alexander slaps Moose in the face. Moose with Two Pump Kicks. Alexander refuses to stay down. Alexander with combination palm strikes. Moose drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander.

Moose sends Alexander to the corner. Alexander with Two Running Boots. Standing Switch Exchange. Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. Moose decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander kicks Moose in the gut. Moose denies The C4 Spike. Alexander with a single leg takedown. Alexander applies The Sharpshooter. Moose grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Moose runs Alexander into the turnbuckles. Second Chop Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Moose with a Ripcord HeadButt. Moose goes for The Uranage Slam, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Moose sends Alexander face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Moose Chokeslams Alexander. Moose BuckleBombs Alexander. Moose goes for another BuckleBomb, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander kicks Moose in the gut. Alexander PowerBombs Moose. Alexander connects with The C4 Spike to pickup the victory. After the match, Alexander had a major confrontation with Tomohiro Ishii to close the show.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander via Pinfall

