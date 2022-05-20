IMPACT Wrestling Results 5/19/22

Promowest Pavilion at Ovation

Newport, Kentucky

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

From Team Canada to Don't Fire Eric to World Elite to defending TNA to Violent By Design – nobody on the current roster has had more matches or won more titles in company history than @TheEricYoung. All of that has prepared him to face @Walking_Weapon at #Slammiversary. pic.twitter.com/bUpGEiZnPd — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2022

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid In An Ultimate X Qualifying Match

Standing Switch Exchange. Bailey rolls Kid over for a one count. Leg Sweep Exchange. Kid avoids the double foot stomp. Kid pops back on his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Bailey applies a side headlock. Kid whips Bailey across the ring. Bailey runs into Kid. Kid drops down on the canvas. Kid leapfrogs over Bailey. Kid with a Headsicssors Takedown. Kid rolls Bailey over for a two count. Bailey kicks Kid in the gut. Bailey whips Kid across the ring. Kid goes for a Cazadora Arm-Drag, but Bailey lands back on his feet. Bailey with a deep arm-drag. Kid avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Kid dropkicks Bailey to the floor. Bailey avoids The Suicide Dive. Bailey nails Kid with The Pump Kick. Bailey kicks Kid in the back. Bailey rolls Kid back into the ring. Bailey goes into the lateral press for a one count. Bailey applies a wrist lock. Bailey with a Mid-Kick for a two count. Bailey bodyslams Kid. Bailey with a Double Knee Drop for a two count.

Bailey kicks Kid in the gut. Bailey slams Kid’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bailey with a knife edge chop. Bailey sends Kid to the corner. Kid kicks Bailey in the face. Kid with a palm strike. Bailey pulls Kid off the middle rope. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey with an Axe Kick. Kid dodges The Roundhouse Kick. Kid thrust kicks the midsection of Bailey. Kid kicks Bailey in the chest. Kid with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Bailey heads to the outside. Kid kicks Bailey in the face. Kid with The Asai MoonSault. Kid plays to the crowd. Kid with a palm strike. Kid rolls Bailey back into the ring. Kid with a flying forearm smash. Kid with The SitOut FaceBuster. Kid follows that with Two MoonSaults for a two count. Kid stomps on the midsection of Bailey. Kid ascends to the middle turnbuckle pad. Kid goes for a SpringBoard Hurricanrana, but Bailey counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Kid. Bailey with the backslide cover for a two count.

Bailey sends Kid into the ropes. Bailey with a SpringBoard MoonSault to the outside. Bailey rolls Kid back into the ring. Bailey with The Missile Dropkick. Bailey pops back on his feet. Bailey with The Standing Corkscrew Shooting Star Press for a two count. Kid denies The Delayed Roundhouse Kick. Kid PowerBombs Bailey. Kid slaps Bailey in the chest. Kid with a flying forearm smash. Bailey responds with a Windmill Kick. Kid dodges The Ultimo Weapon. Kid with The La Magistral for a two count. Kid hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Kid slaps Bailey in the face. Kid HeadButts Bailey. Forearm Exchange. Kid with Two HeadButts. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid and Bailey are trading back and forth shots on the top turnbuckle. Uppercut Exchange. Kid shoves Bailey off the middle turnbuckle. Kid goes for The Sunset Flip, but Bailey lands back on his feet. Bailey blasts Kid with The PK. Bailey with The Standing MoonSault Knee Drop. Bailey delivers The Delayed Roundhouse Kick. Kid responds with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Bailey rolls Kid over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mike Bailey via Pinfall

Following victories against Clark Connors and Yoshinobu Kanemaru in his first two tournament matches in @njpwglobal's Best of the Super Juniors, @The_Ace_Austin gives his thoughts from Tokyo on @SpeedballBailey qualifying for Ultimate X. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/yjgzYRfh4f — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2022

Second Match: Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie and Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Grace avoids The Standing MoonSault. Purrazzo dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Grace side steps The Pump Kick from Purrazzo. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Valkyrie and Steelz are tagged in. Standing Switch Exchange. Valkyrie with a double leg takedown. Valkyrie runs over Steelz back. Valkyrie whips Steelz across the ring. Valkyrie with two uppercuts. Valkyrie slams Steelz head on the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on Steelz’s chest. Valkyrie hits The Shotgun Meteora. Steelz kicks Valkyrie in the gut. Valkyrie sends Steelz into the ropes. Valkyrie with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Valkyrie applies a front face lock. Valkyrie tags in Grace. Grace levels Steelz with The Body Avalanche.

Team Grace has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Grace drives Steelz back first into the turnbuckles. Grace with clubbing shoulder blocks. Grace punches Steelz in the chest. Grace with The Delayed Jack Hammer for a two count. The referee tells Evans to get out of the ring. Evans drives Grace face first into the middle rope. Steelz tags in Purrazzo. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Purrazzo tags in Evans. Purrazzo punches Grace in the back. Evans with two forearm smashes. Evans with a Corner Spear. Evans follows that with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Evans applies a front face lock. Steelz tags herself in. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Steelz with a Running Uppercut. Steelz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz with The PK. Steelz taunts Yim and Valkyrie. Steelz hooks both legs for a two count.

Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Steelz punches Grace in the back. Grace with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Grace kicks Steelz in the face. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Grace. Grace denies The Cutter. Steelz goes for The Blackout, but Grace counters with a Flatliner. Grace tags in Yim. Yim clears the ring. Yim with three dropkicks. Yim with The Helluva Kick. Yim mocks Steelz. Yim with a Running Cannonball Strike. Yim with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Grace dumps Purrazzo out of the ring. Evans drops Grace with The Big Boot. Valkyrie with a Release German Suplex. Steelz responds with The Cutter. Yim with The Dragon Suplex. Yim delivers her combination offense. Yim with a knee lift. Yim with a Spinning Back Kick. Yim follows that with an Overhead Kick. Short-Arm Reversal by Purrazzo. Yim ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Purrazzo with The Pump Kick. Evans tags herself in. Evans applies a waist lock. Yim drop toe hold into the middle rope. Yim puts Evans on the middle rope. Yim kicks Evans in the back. Valkyrie with The Sliding German Suplex. Yim connects with Eat Defeat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie and Mia Yim via Pinfall

"The battle of The Futures is now." @SuperChrisSabin has issued a challenge to a former long time rival – he wants @FrankieKazarian NEXT WEEK on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/MHd3u57IJB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2022

Third Match: The Good Brothers vs. The OGK w/Maria Kanellis Bennett

Maria Kanellis Bennett joins the commentary team for this match. Karl Anderson and Mike Bennett will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson backs Bennett into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Anderson shoves Bennett. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Anderson drives his knee into the midsection of Bennett. Anderson hammers down on the back of Bennett’s neck. Anderson applies a side headlock. Bennett whips Anderson across the ring. Anderson drops Bennett with a shoulder tackle. Anderson slams Bennett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson uppercuts Bennett. Anderson tags in Gallows. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Gallows with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Gallows uppercuts Bennett. Gallows slams Bennett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bennett rakes the eyes of Gallows. Bennett tags in Taven. Gallows uppercuts Taven. Gallows sends Taven to the corner. Taven dives over Gallows. Gallows with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows follows that with a Running Elbow Drop. Gallows applies a front face lock. Gallows tags in Anderson.

Anderson with a gut punch. Anderson fish hooks Taven. Anderson with two haymakers. Anderson whips Taven into the turnbuckles. Anderson uppercuts Taven. Anderson whips Taven across the ring. Taven holds onto the ropes. Anderson blocks a boot from Taven. Anderson with a forearm smash. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Taven tags in Bennett. OGK dumps Anderson face first on the top rope. Bennett knocks Gallows off the ring apron. Taven slams Anderson’s head on the time keepers table. Taven slams Anderson’s head on the apron. Taven rolls Anderson back into the ring. Bennett goes into the lateral press for a two count. Bennett drives his knee into Anderson’s back. Bennett kicks Anderson in the back. Bennett with a Fake Out Eye Poke. Bennett tags Taven. Taven kicks Anderson in the face. Bennett with a forearm smash. Taven with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Taven toys around with Anderson. Chop Exchange. Anderson knocks Bennett off the apron. Taven is choking Anderson with his boot. Taven tags in Bennett. Following a snap mare takeover, Bennett applies a rear chin lock. Anderson with heavy bodyshots. Bennett punches Anderson in the back. Bennett dropkicks Gallows off the apron. Bennett goes back to the rear chin lock. Bennett repeatedly drives his knee into Anderson’s back. Bennett with a low dropkick for a two count. Bennett applies another rear chin lock. Anderson attacks the midsection of Bennett. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Bennett goes for The SpineBuster, but Anderson lands back on his feet.

Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Gallows and Taven are tagged in. Gallows with three clotheslines. Gallows drops Taven with The Big Boot. Gallows with a Hip Attack. Gallows with a diving shoulder tackle. Gallows SuperKicks Taven. Gallows delivers The Dominator for a two count. Gallows uppercuts Taven. Good Brothers goes for The Magic Killer, but Bennett counters with The Spear. Taven with an inside cradle for a two count. Gallows goes for The Chokeslam, but Bennett counters with The SuperKick. Bennett with The Rolling Elbow. Taven with a SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Taven tags in Bennett. The OGK gangs up on Gallows. Double Irish Whip. Double Toe Kick. Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bennett inadvertently superkicks Taven. Gallows uppercuts Bennett. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson with The Hiyah Kick. Gallows with The Stinger Splash. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination. Anderson gets distracted by Maria. Bennett inadvertently spears his wife. Anderson connects with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Good Brothers via Pinfall

.@TheSamiCallihan has spent the better part of the last year in isolation thinking about all the ways he can make @TheMooseNation's life a living hell. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Sc4vlev4Tj — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2022

Fourth Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Shawna Reed

Slamovich rocks Reed with a forearm smash. Slamovich repeatedly stomps on Reed’s chest. Slamovich slaps Reed in the chest. Slamovich with a Hair Biel Throw. Slamovich with a Running Boot for a two count. Slamovich connects with The Snow Plow to pickup the victory. After the match, Slamovich had a stare down with Jessica Havok.

Winner: Masha Slamovich via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Slammiversary 2022 Match Card

1.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. TBD vs. TBD In An Ultimate X Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

3.) Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim In A Queen Of The Mountain Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Fifth Match: The Briscoes (c) vs. Violent By Design w/Eric Young For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Mark Briscoe and Cody Deaner will start things off. Deaner talks smack to Mark. Deaner tags in Doering. Doering backs Mark into the turnbuckles. Mark ducks a clothesline from Doering. Mark with a chop/forearm combination. Doering shoves Mark into the canvas. Mark tags in Jay. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Doering backs Jay into the ropes. Jay ducks a clothesline from Doering. Jay runs into Doering. Doering with a forearm smash. Doering punches Jay in the back. Doering tags in Deaner. Deaner kicks Jay in the gut. Deaner slaps Jay in the chest. Deaner with the irish whip. Jay decks Deaner with a back elbow smash. Jay thrust kicks the midsection of Deaner. Jay whips Deaner across the ring. Jay scores the elbow knockdown. Jay applies a front face lock. Jay tags in Mark. Mark punches Deaner in the ribs. Mark kicks Deaner in the gut. Mark with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Chop Exchange. Mark with forearm shivers. Jay tags himself in. Mark slams Deaner’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jay with The Helluva Kick. Jay with a corner clothesline. Mark follows that with a low dropkick. Jay uppercuts Deaner. Jay HeadButts Deaner. Jay repeatedly stomps on Deaner’s chest. Jay is choking Deaner with his boot. Jay tags in Mark. Mark repeatedly stomps on Deaner’s chest. Mark with two haymakers. Mark tags in Jay.

Jay attacks the midsection of Deaner. Jay punches Doering. Mark dumps Deaner out of the ring. Mark with a diving dropkick through the ropes. Mark with The BlockBuster off the apron. Jay ducks a clothesline from Doering. Doering with a Running Crossbody Block. VBD has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Jay with heavy bodyshots. Doering his knee into the midsection of Jay. Doering bodyslams Jay into the ropes. Doering with a Rebound Elbow Drop for a two count. Doering tags in Deaner. Double Boot for a two count. Deaner uses the middle rope as a weapon. Young delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Jay’s chest. Deaner taunts Mark. Deaner tags in Doering. Doering kicks Jay in the gut. Doering hammers down on the back of Jay’s neck. Doering jams Jay’s face against the middle turnbuckle pad. Deaner tags himself in. Assisted Corner Dropkick. Deaner rakes the eyes of Jay. Jay is displaying his fighting spirit. Jay ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Mark and Doering are tagged in. Mark dodges The Polish Hammer. Mark with a chop/forearm combination. Mark dropkicks Deaner. Mark with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Deaner kicks Mark in the gut. Mark lands The SomerSault Plancha.

Mark with a shoulder block. Mark blocks a boot from Deaner. Mark with a flying forearm smash. Mark slams Deaner’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mark puts Deaner on the top turnbuckle. Mark uppercuts Deaner. Mark hits The Iconoclasm for a two count. Mark stomps on Deaner’s chest. Deaner reverses out of the irish whip from Mark. Mark uppercuts Deaner. Jay kicks Doering in the face. Mark with a Flying Tomahawk Chop. Razor’s Edge/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Mark tags in Jay. Doering sends Mark face first into the steel ring post. Deaner denies The Jay Driller. Deaner kicks Jay in the face. Deaner clotheslines Jay. Deaner tags in Doering. Jay with forearm shivers. Doering responds with The SpineBuster for a two count. Doering tags in Deaner. Doering with a Fireman’s Carry Slam. Deaner lands The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Mark with a back fist. Mark with forearm shivers. Doering drops Mark with a shoulder tackle. Jay with Two SuperKicks. Jay with a Hurricanrana that sends Doering to the floor. Deaner kicks Jay in the gut. Jay denies The Deaner DDT. Jay with The Rolling Elbow. Doering runs interference. Deaner goes for The Victory Roll, but Jay rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match, VBD gangs up on The Briscoes. Josh Alexander storms into the ring to make the save as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Briscoes via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 310 of The Hoots Podcast