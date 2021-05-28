IMPACT Wrestling Results 5/27/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

.@TheCaZXL had some EXPLOSIVE words for the wrestling industry after he felt abandoned and betrayed by those around him. #IMPACTonAXSTV @MeanGiaMiller pic.twitter.com/3lnT9IjFT9 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 28, 2021

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Sami Callihan, Moose, and The Good Brothers Segment

Sami Callihan: Ever since that dumb ass Kenny Omega got to IMPACT Wrestling, all the draw has been seeing is a bunch of bull crap. That’s why The Good Brothers cost me the match at Under Siege. Why, because they are afraid of The Death Machine. I ain’t normal. You can plan for a guy like Moose. You can plan how to counter the spear. You can plan for a guy like Rich Swann. You can plan for him coming off the top rope with a Frog Splash. But you can’t plan for me, you cannot plan not to get your head bashed in by the death machine. Don Callis, I am talking to you right now. You are gonna do everything in your power to keep Kenny Omega from getting in the ring with me. You’re scared, you are afraid, you know and I know exactly what will happen if the AEW/IMPACT World Champion gets in the ring with me. So let’s lay this to rest. Kenny Omega, if you ain’t a chicken, get your ass out here, right now.

– Moose comes out to interrupt Callihan.

Sami Callihan: You ain’t Kenny Omega.

Moose: You’re doing a lot of complaining, Sami. But the truth is, nobody cares, because the last time I checked, you’re not the number one contender for the IMPACT World Championship. The last time I checked, you didn’t beat five other man at Under Siege. I did. And like I told you last week, stay out my business, because until Against All Odds, Kenny Omega is my business. And after I beat Kenny Omega and become the new IMPACT World Champion, then you can continue you’re complaining and I’ll beat you too.

Sami Callihan: Do not get me wrong, Moose, look at you. You are one of the biggest dudes on the IMPACT Wrestling roster. You are one of the most athletic dudes on the IMPACT roster. But don’t think it’s suspicious that The Good Brothers are attacking me and not you? Maybe that’s because when you look at me, Don Callis knows it, The Death Machine can’t be controlled, he’s unsafe and dangerous.

Karl Anderson: First and foremost, praise god, the boys are here. Praise the lord. Gallows, give me a praise a lord. Time out for a second, so when you take your kids fishing and you can’t catch a fish, are you gonna blame The Good Brothers?

Doc Gallows: Amen, brother.

Karl Anderson: When your stupid wife divorces you because you can’t afford the size house that we have, are you gonna blame The Good Brothers? Probably. You know, I’m sick and tired of always being blamed for all the things that we do, we don’t do anything. Praise god. Gallows, I need you to talk to Moose for a second because I think we’re on Moose’s side on this one.

Doc Gallows: Well, the power of the good lord is obviously on the side of Moose because he’s a wrestling god. And at Under Siege, Moose beat five other IMPACT apostles to win the number one contendership for the IMPACT Wrestling World Title. There’s Matthew Mark, Luke, and Moose, so maybe you need to stay out of Kenny Omega’s business. Maybe you need to stay out of the wrestling god, Moose’s business. So, Sami, to answer the question you were asking out here, The Good Brothers are on the side of Moose on this.

Moose: You hear that, Sami? They’re on my side here, but the problem is, I’m not on theirs.

Moose and Callihan attacks The Good Brothers to close the segment.

.@ScottDAmore seems worried about @TheDonCallis starting to make matches but The Invisible Hand thinks all is well between "The Golden Bookers." #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/mtY3DRd5UC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 28, 2021

First Match: Josh Alexander & Petey Williams vs. TJ Perkins & Fallah Bahh

Josh Alexander and Fallah Bahh will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bahh outpowers Alexander. Bahh applies a front face lock. Bahh taunts Alexander. Alexander pie faces Bahh. Bahh is throwing haymakers at Alexander. Alexander stops Bahh in his tracks. Alexander dropkicks the left knee of Bahh. Alexander with a Running Boot. Alexander punches Bahh in the back. Alexander tags in Williams. Double Irish Whip. Bahh with a double shoulder tackle. Bahh tags in Perkins. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop. Bahh is having a hard time doing a kick up. Perkins hooks the outside leg for a one count. Perkins dumps Williams back first on the canvas. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Perkins bodyslams Williams. Perkins tags in Bahh. Williams avoids The Double Splash. Williams tags in Alexander. Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander kicks Bahh in the chest. Williams dropkicks the back of Bahh. Flying Shoulder Tackle/Canadian Leg Sweep Combination for a one count.Alexander applies a side headlock.

Alexander and Williams has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Williams repeatedly kicks Bahh in the back for a one count. Williams tags in Alexander. Alexander with forearm shivers. Alexander with clubbing shoulder blocks. Bahh denies the irish whip. Alexander kicks Bahh in the face. Alexander tags in Williams. Williams repeatedly kicks the left leg of Bahh. Williams with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Williams tag in Alexander. Alexander kicks Bahh in the ribs. Alexander with a knee drop. Alexander is throwing haymakers at Bahh. Bahh hulks up. Bahh shoves Alexander. Alexander nails Bahh with The Bell Clap. Alexander goes for The Divine Intervention, but Bahh counters with a Back Body Drop. Bahh with The Banzai Drop. Williams and Perkins are tagged in. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Williams. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins knocks Alexander off the ring apron. Perkins delivers The Face Wash.

Williams kicks Perkins in the gut. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams kicks Perkins in the face. Alexander tags himself in. Perkins with a Hip Toss. Misfired Clotheslines. Forearm Exchange. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Alexander. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Alexander with a Front Suplex. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Alexander tags in Williams. Williams rolls Perkins over for a two count. Perkins denies The Canadian Destroyer. Perkins goes for The Detonation Kick, but Williams blocks it. Alexander tags himself in. Williams side step Perkins into the turnbuckles. Williams with a Slingshot CodeBreaker. Alexander with a Release German Suplex. Alexander follows that with The Ripcord Rolling Elbow. Williams goes for The Canadian Destroyer, but Bahh counters with The Running Crossbody Block. Alexander fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bahh with a forearm smash. Alexander clips the back of Bahh’s neck. Alexander goes for The Ripcord Rolling Elbow, but Bahh counters with The Fallaway Slam. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins & Fallah Bahh via Pinfall

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week is the Bobby Roode/Eric Young King Of The Mountain Championship Match From January 12, 2016.

– Next week on BTI, Josh Alexander will put his IMPACT X-Division Title on the line against TJ Perkins In A 60-Minute Iron-Man Match.

– Jake Something/Rohit Raju Video Package.

Second Match: Deonna Purrazzo, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, Kimber Lee, and Susan Yung vs. Jordynne Grace, Tenille Dashwood, Rosemary, Jessica Havok, and Rachael Ellering w/Kaleb Konley In A 10-Knockout Tag Team Match

Jessica Havok and Kimber Lee will start things off. Havok drops Lee with The Big Boot. Havok with a Hair Biel Throw. Havok with a corner clothesline. Lee fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Lee tags in Yung. Havok kicks Yung in the gut. Havok with a knee lift. Yung avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Havok teep kicks Yung into the turnbuckles. Hogan tags herself in. Havok denies The SuperKick. Havok with a BackBreaker/Lariat Combination for a one count. Havok tags in Ellering. Ellering with The Delayed GutWrench Suplex. Ellering with a Senton Splash. Hogan kicks Ellering in the face. Hogan rolls under a clothesline from Ellering. Hogan tags in Steelz. Ellering applies a waist lock. Ellering with a waist lock takedown. Ellering with a sliding dropkick for a two count. Ellering applies a front face lock. Dashwood tags herself in. Double Irish Whip. Ellering scores the elbow knockdown. Dashwood kicks Steelz in the face. Dashwood tags in Grace.

The referee is trying to get Ellering out of the ring. Steelz fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Steelz slams Grace’s head on the top rope. Team Purrazzo has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Hogan applies a front face lock. Grace with a Vertical Suplex. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz with a leaping elbow drop for a one count. Steelz hammers down on the back of Grace’s neck. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan kicks Grace in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Hogan kicks Grace in the back for a one count. Hogan with a RoundHouse Kick. Hogan with the irish whip. Grace dives over Hogan. Grace tags in Rosemary. Rosemary with two clotheslines. Rosemary hits The SlingBlade. Rosemary with a flying forearm smash. Rosemary with The Exploder Suplex. Hogan side steps Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Rosemary decks Hogan with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Steelz kicks Rosemary in the face. Steelz rolls Rosemary back into the ring. Hogan with a Wrap Around Boot.

Hogan repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s face. Steelz talks smack to Rosemary. Hogan tags in Lee. Lee with clubbing axe handle strikes. Lee with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lee applies a front face lock. Lee tags in Yung. Yung delivers a gut punch. Yung slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Yung puts Rosemary on the top turnbuckle. Yung with a straight right hand. Yung and Rosemary are trading back and forth shots. Yung starts biting Rosemary’s forehead. Lee takes a swipe at Havok. The referee has lost complete control of the match. Havok with The Tower Of Doom. Ellering and Purrazzo are tagged in. Ellering with a running forearm smash. Ellering with a corkscrew uppercut. Ellering whips Purrazzo across the ring. Purrazzo kicks Ellering in the face. Ellering drops Purrazzo with The STO. Ellering and Grace gangs up on Purrazzo. Assisted Vader Bomb for a two count. Stereo SuperKicks. Hogan and Steelz kicks Grace out of the ring. Yung throws her shoe at Havok. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Forearm Exchange. Ellering tags in Rosemary. Rosemary kicks Purrazzo in the gut. Rosemary connects with The Wing Clipper to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordynne Grace, Tenille Dashwood, Rosemary, Jessica Havok, and Rachael Ellering via Pinfall

Third Match: The Decay vs. Johnny Swinger & Hernandez w/Alisha Edwards

Crazzy Steve and Johnny Swinger will start things off. Hammerlock Exchange. Steve with a drop toe hold for a one count. Steve applies a wrist lock. Steve tags in Taurus. Taurus with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Steve knocks Hernandez off the ring apron. Taurus repeatedly stomps on Swinger’s chest. Taurus with a Running Senton Splash for a one count. Taurus applies a wrist lock. Taurus tags in Steve. Steve with a flying double axe handle strike. Steve applies an arm-bar. Steve ducks a clothesline from Swinger. Steve goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Swinger tagged out to Hernandez. Hernandez nails Steve with The Bell Clap. Hernandez with a Shoulder Breaker. Hernandez tags in Swinger.

Swinger with The Mongolian Chop. Swinger applies a front face lock. Swinger tags in Hernandez. Hernandez with a gut punch. Hernandez with The Reverse Samoan Drop. Hernandez tags in Swinger. Assisted Splash for a one count. Steve tags in Taurus. Taurus scores the elbow knockdown. Taurus clotheslines Steve. Taurus unloads two knife edge chops. Taurus with a Corkscrew Plancha. Taurus tags in Steve. Decay goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Hernandez gets in the way. Hernandez knocks Steve off the apron. The referee tells Taurus to get out of the ring. Taurus with The Slingshot Pescado. Swinger kicks Steve in the gut. Swinger goes for a PowerBomb, but Steve counters with a Back Body Drop. Steve connects with The Diving DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Decay via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Against All Odds 2021 Match Card

1.) Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis vs. Moose For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) w/Kimber Lee & Susan Yung vs. Rosemary For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

3.) Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering w/Violent By Design

Fourth Match: Sami Callihan & Moose vs. The Good Brothers w/Don Callis

Sami Callihan and Karl Anderson will start things off. Callihan kicks Anderson in the gut. Callian with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Callihan with a knee drop. Callihan rakes the back of Anderson. Callihan applies a front face lock. Moose tags himself in. Moose bodyslams Anderson. Moose bodyslams Callihan on top of Anderson. Good Brothers regroups on the outside. Callihan fish hooks Anderson. Callihan with an elbow smash. Callihan applies a wrist lock. Callihan tags in Moose. Moose with a wrist lock takedown. Moose tags in Callihan. Anderson rakes the eyes of Callihan. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows uses the middle rope as a weapon. Gallows with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Gallows poses for the cameras. Gallows kicks Callihan in the face. Gallows with a running elbow drop. Gallows HeadButts Callihan.

Gallows is choking Callihan with his boot. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Callihan’s chest. Anderson is choking Callihan with his boot. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows rolls Callihan back into the ring. Gallows with a running elbow smash. Galllows uppercuts Callihan. Callihan hulks up. Gallows with rapid fire haymakers. Following a snap mare takeover, Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Callihan is displaying his fighting spirit. Gallows drives his knee into the midsection of Callihan. Gallows whips Callihan across the ring. Gallows applies The Sleeper Hold. Callihan decks Gallows with a JawBreaker. Callihan kicks Gallows in the face. Callihan creates distance with The Flying Clothesline.

Moose and Anderson are tagged in. Moose with a Uranage Slam. Moose HeadButts Gallows. Moose with a leaping back elbow smash. Gallows uppercuts Moose. Moose with a Diving Crossbody Block. Moose pops back on his feet. Callihan tags himself in. Callihan tells Moose to get out of the ring. That leads us to quick shoving contest. Callihan goes for The Package PileDriver, but Moose counters with The Pump Kick. Anderson rolls Callihan over for a two count. Callihan clotheslines Anderson. Callihan clocks Moose with The Pump Kick. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Anderson tags in Gallows. Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory. After the match, Moose plants Callihan with The Spear to close the show.

Winner: The Good Brothers via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 259 of The Hoots Podcast