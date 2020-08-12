IMPACT Wrestling Results 8/11/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Eric Young vs. Willie Mack

Young tells Mack that they’ll fight on his time. Mack starts throwing haymakers at Young. Young kicks Mack in the gut. Young punches Mack in the back. Mack with a forearm smash. Mack kicks Young in the gut. Mack rolls Young back into the ring. Young with a running boot. Young repeatedly stomps on Mack’s chest. Mack with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Mack drops Young with a Spinning Elbow Strike. Mack with a forearm smash. Mack sends Young to the corner. Mack with a running forearm smash. Mack talks smack to Young. Mack is mauling Young in the corner. Young regroups on the outside. Young hits The Top Rope Stunner. Young with a Running Boot. Mack reverses out of the irish whip from Young. Mack launches Young over the top rope. Mack with a SlingShot Pescado.

Mack rolls Young back into the ring. Mack hooks the outside leg for a two count. Mack with a straight right hand. Young lands on the ring apron. Mack with a running haymaker. Mack and Young are trading back and forth shots. Young bites Mack’s forehead. Young sends Mack crashing into the canvas. Young lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Young argues with the referee. Young with two knee drops. Young with a running elbow drop for a two count. Young slams Mack’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Young strangles Mack in the corner. Young goes for a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike, but Mack counters with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Young with a running clothesline for a two count. Young applies the cravate. Mack starts fading away. Young transitions into a rear chin lock. Mack with elbows into the midsection of Young. Mack with a deep arm-drag. Mack clotheslines Young. Mack dropkicks Young. Mack bodyslams Young. Mack follows that with a Running Leg Drop. Mack hits The Samoan Drop. Mack pops back on his feet. Mack connects with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Mack kicks Young in the gut. Young negates The Stunner. Young rakes the eyes of Mack. Mack drops Young with The Stunner. Mack grabs a steel chair. The referee admonishes Mack. Mack places the chair on the left ankle of Young. Young knocks Mack off the top turnbuckle. Young plants Mack with The Spike PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eric Young via Pinfall

– Trey Miguel will get a future TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match after cosplaying as Suicide in the backstage area.

– Deonna Purrazzo challenges Jordynne Grace to a 30-Minute Knockouts Iron-Man Match For Night Two Of IMPACT Emergence.

– Video package for the upcoming Motor City Machine Guns/The North rematch at IMPACT Emergence.

Episode Three Of Wrestle House

Second Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace applies a side headlock. Lee whips Grace across the ring. Lee drops down on the canvas. Grace holds onto the ropes. Grace drops Lee with a shoulder tackle. Grace clotheslines Lee. Grace with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Grace with a forearm smash. Grace repeatedly whips Lee into the turnbuckles. Grace continues to throw forearms at Lee. Lee pulls the referee into harms way. Lee side steps Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace launches Lee over the top rope. Lee blocks a punch from Grace. Lee with a RoundHouse Kick. Lee poses for the crowd. Lee has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Lee applies a single leg crab. Lee stomps on the left knee of Grace. Lee works on the left leg of Grace.

Lee kicks Grace in the back. Lee slams Grace head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lee with a knife edge chop. Lee punches Grace int he back. Lee goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Grace blocks it. Grace with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Grace with two shoulder tackles. Grace ducks a clothesline from Lee. Grace back hands the back of Lee’s neck. Grace hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Lee fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rollup Exchange. Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee connects with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Lee drags Grace to the corner. Grace has Lee perched on the top turnbuckle. Grace punches Lee in the chest. Grace goes for The SuperPlex, but Lee blocks it. Lee HeadButts Grace. Lee goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Grace gets her knees up in the air. Graces makes Lee tap out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: Jordynne Grace via Submission

Locker Room Talk With Special Guest: Sami Callihan, Rob Van Dam, and Katie Forbes

Third Match: Nevaeh & Jessica Havok vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz In A No Disqualification Match

Hogan and Steelz attacks Nevaeh and Havok from behind before the bell rings. Pier six brawl on the outside. Steelz wraps a jacket around Havok’s neck. Hogan slams Nevaeh’s head on the ring apron. Hogan kicks Nevaeh in the ribs. Havok catches Steelz in mid-air. Havok with a Swinging Uranage Slam. Havok gets Steelz tied in the tree of woe. Hogan and Nevaeh continues to brawl on the outside. Havok repeatedly kicks Steelz in the back. Havok with a Draping Elbow Drop. Nevaeh attacks Hogan with a wrench. Havok with a Running Boot. Hogan trips Havok from the outside. Steelz blast Havok with a steel chair. Havok is pissed. Steelz SuperKicks the chair into Havok’s face. Hogan SuperKicks Havok to the floor.

Nevaeh with a double clothesline. Nevaeh with Three Snap Vertical Suplex’s for a two count. Nevaeh ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Nevaeh sends Steelz face first into the canvas. Hogan drop toe holds Havok into the steel ring steps. Steelz rolls Nevaeh over for a two count. Nevaeh clotheslines Steelz. Nevaeh goes for a Reverse STO, but Hogan gets in the way. Hogan whips Nevaeh with a lead pipe. Hogan sends Nevaeh to the corner. Steelz with a flying forearm smash. Steelz SuperKicks Havok. Steelz with a Running European Uppercut. Steelz sweeps out the legs of Havok. Hogan with a Sliding Boot. Steelz knocks Havok off the ring apron. Steelz kicks Nevaeh in the gut. Steelz drops Nevaeh with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hogan punches Havok in the back. Havok rocks Steelz with a forearm smash. Hogan is choking Nevaeh with her boot.

Hogan SuperKicks Havok off the apron. Forearm Exchange. Hogan kicks Nevaeh in the gut. Hogan SuperKicks Nevaeh. Hogan with a running forearm smash. Hogan hooks both legs for a two count. Nevaeh with heavy bodyshots. Havok with a knee lift. Nevaeh follows that with a Release German Suplex. Havok tosses Steelz around the ringside area. Havok pulls out a table from under the ring. Nevaeh hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nevaeh stomps on Hogan’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Nevaeh drops Steelz with The Big Boot. Hogan responds with a RoundHouse Kick. Havok with a RoundHouse Kick of her own. Havok goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Hogan gets in the way. Steelz kicks Havok in the gut. Havok with a Double Vertical Suplex. Hogan and Steelz sends Havok to the ring apron. Steelz applies The Sleeper Hold. Hogan with a toe kick. Hogan dropkicks Havok through the table on the floor. Nevaeh hits Steelz with the street sign. Hogan with a RoundHouse Kick. Hogan connects with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

– EC3 informs Moose that he’s coming after him. Moose is very synonymous with something EC3 has to destroy. It’s not a threat, it’s a declaration. Moose, you have been warned.

Fourth Match: Dezmond Xavier w/Zachary Wentz vs. Suicide

The Good Brothers walk down to the ring before the match could even start building momentum. Gallows drops Xavier with The Big Boot. Karl Anderson sends Wentz crashing into Xavier on the outside. Gallows tees off on Suicide. The Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer. Anderson launches Suicide over the top rope.

Match Result: No-Contest

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week is the Cody Rhodes/Eddie Edwards IMPACT World Championship Match From The October 2nd, 2016 edition of IMPACT Wrestling TV.

The Good Brothers, Ace Austin, and Madman Fulton Segment

Karl Anderson: Ace, Fulton, boys you messed with the wrong brothers. You mess with the wrong brothers. Do you know what you got yourselves into? Do you know who you’re messing with? We’ve got nowhere to go. And we’re not leaving this ring, and we’ll sit here all night until you get your asses out here, we’ll wait all night. Do you realize what you’re messing around with?

Doc Gallows: Ace, Madman, that wasn’t the Big LG’s first time behind bars, no, no, no. So, boys, get your asses out here right now, so we can hand them to you.

Ace Austin: Hey there, new guys. You’re looking for us, right?

Madman Fulton: Hey, up here.

Ace Austin: Here we are, unfortunately, though, not in the arena tonight. You know, you spent a whole lot of time looking for us, we’re not even in the same state. Gallows, I see you made it out of the joint, i’m so glad. I hope you made some new good brother, brothers in there. Oh, my jailbird stripes will make you feel right at home. You guys are looking to pick a fight. It’s a fight that you want, right? Yeah, it’s a fight that you’ll get, but only on my time, and you know what? I think the right time for that is night one of Emergence. And if I were you, I wouldn’t get too deep on those berski’s, kid. We’ll see you on night one of Emergence, okay, brothers?

IMPACT Emergence Night 1 Match Card

– Taya Valkyrie vs. Kylie Rae

– Moose (c) vs. Trey Miguel For The TNA World Heavyweight Championship

– Chris Bey (c) vs. TJ Perkins w/Fallah Bahh vs. Rohit Raju In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

– The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

– The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The North For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

– Eddie Edwards will put his IMPACT World Championship on the line.

Fifth Match: Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Brian Myers For The IMPACT World Championship

Edwards backs Myers into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Edwards continues to back Myers into the ropes. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Myers. Edwards unloads three knife edge chops. Myers kicks Edwards in the gut. Myers with a running clothesline. Myers kicks Edwards in the face. Myers with a side headlock takeover. Edwards whips Myers across the ring. Myers drops Edwards with a shoulder tackle. Edwards drops down on the canvas. Edwards scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Myers delivers a gut punch. Myers with a straight right hand. Myers stomps on Edwards back. Myers uses the middle rope as a weapon. Myers is throwing haymakers at Edwards. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Myers. Edwards clotheslines Myers over the top rope. Edwards tells Myers to bring it.

Myers regains control of the match during the commercial break. Myers repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Edwards. Myers whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards slides under Myers. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Edwards rolls Myers back into the ring. Edwards HeadButts Myers. Myers with a running knee strike. Myers drives Edwards shoulder first into the steel ring post. Myers runs Edwards into the edge of the ring frame. Myers tosses Edwards back into the ring. Myers with two knee drops for a two count. Myers kicks Edwards in the back. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Edwards with heavy bodyshots. Myers takes out the legs of Edwards. Myers stomps on Edwards chest. Myers with a high elbow smash for a two count. Myers goes back to the rear chin lock. Myers with a knee lift. Edwards hooks the top rope. Edwards dumps Myers out of the ring. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive.

Edwards starts favoring his left knee. Myers shoves Edwards into the steel barricade. Myers is putting the boots to Edwards. Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Myers applies another chin lock. Myers sends Edwards to the corner. Edwards decks Myers with back elbow smash. Myers kicks Edwards in the gut. Edwards with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Edwards with a flying forearm smash. Myers reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Edwards with two forearm knockdowns. Edwards with the irish whip. Edwards eats a back elbow from Myers. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards hits The Back Pack Stunner for a two count. Edwards kicks Myers in the gut. Myers negates The Tiger Driver. Myers with The Lifting DDT for a two count. Myers is loading up The Spear. Edwards SuperKicks Myers. Edwards with a forearm smash. Edwards connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Myers avoids The Boston Knee Party. Myers with an OverHead Kick. Edwards plants Myers with The Boston Knee Party to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

