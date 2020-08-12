News for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode – Adam Cole to Speak, Takeover Qualifier, More

The road to WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” will continue during tonight’s taped NXT episode on the WWE Network.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Adam Cole’s response to Pat McAfee, plus another Triple Threat qualifier for the Takeover Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title with Cameron Grimes vs. Kushida vs. a mystery opponent.

Below is the full announced line-up for tonight’s show:

* Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae let the NXT Universe into their home

* Adam Cole responds to last week’s attack by Pat McAfee

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze in a non-title match

* Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch

* Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest

* Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. a mystery opponent in a Triple Threat qualifier for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s NXT episode and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

