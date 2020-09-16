IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/15/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling is dedicated to the memory of Barry Scott.

First Match: Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae & Susie Yung

Purrazzo and Rae will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Purrazzo rolls back to a vertical base. Purrazzo takes a bow. Rae with an inside cradle for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Purrazzo tags in Lee. Rae with a drop toe hold. Rae ducks a clothesline from Lee. Rae with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Lee side steps Rae into the turnbuckles. Standing Switch Exchange. Lee crawls under Rae. Lee with a double leg takedown. Rae uses her feet to create separation. Rae with an arm-drag. Rae applies an arm-bar. Rae tags in Yung.

Double Irish Whip. Yung levels Lee with a Body Avalanche. Rae with a Running European Uppercut. Double Bulldog for a two count. Yung applies a wrist lock. Lee tugs on Yung’s hair. Lee with an arm-drag takeover. Purrazzo drives her knee into Yung’s back. Lee nails Yung with The Pump Kick for a two count. Lee applies the single leg crab. Lee punches Yung in the back. Lee tags in Purrazzo. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Yung’s chest. Purrazzo is choking Yung with her boot. Purrazzo with a corner clothesline. Purrazzo with the irish whip. Yung rolls Purrazzo over for a two count. Purrazzo clotheslines Yung. Purrazzo tags in Lee. Lee kicks Yung in the ribs. Lee applies the bow and arrow stretch. Lee kicks Yung in the back. Lee tags in Purrazzo.

Purrazzo with clubbing blows to Yung’s back. Forearm Exchange. Yung delivers her combination offense. Purrazzo knocks Rae off the ring apron. Yung with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yung creates distance with The FlapJack. Rae and Lee are tagged in. Rae ducks a clothesline from Lee. Rae with forearm shivers. Lee reverses out of the irish whip from Rae. Rae dives over Lee. Rae with a running clothesline. Lee answers with a forearm smash. Lee with clubbing blows to Rae’s back. Lee whips Rae across the ring. Lee negates The Kylie Special. Rae with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Rae with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Rae dumps Purrazzo out of the ring. Lee with a Release German Suplex. Yung tags herself in. Lee ducks a clothesline from Yung. Lee connects with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Lee is displaying her frustration. Lee ascends to the top turnbuckle. Yung nails Lee with The Shotei. Yung follows that with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Yung plants Lee with The Panic Switch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kylie Rae & Susie Yung via Pinfall

– Trey Miguel calls Rohit Raju a Mocha Meerkat. He’s getting tired of Raju dodging people. Raju calls himself the Oprah of the X-Divison because everybody gets an opportunity. Miguel pokes fun at Raju’s shirt from Costco. Raju informs Miguel that Chris Bey has yet to receive his one on one rematch, at the same time TJP just beat him last week, so it’s not clear who deserves the shot. Once Miguel goes through TJP, he’s coming for the X-Division Title.

– Fallah Bahh will be John E. Bravo’s Best Man!

Second Match: XXXL vs. The Deaners

Acey Romero and Cody Deaner will start things off. Deaner calls for a truce. Romero kicks Deaner in the chest. Romero with a Big Biel Throw. Romero tags in Larry D. Double Irish Whip. Double Face Plant. Romero with a Running Senton Splash. Larry hooks the outside leg for a two count. Larry uses the middle rope as a weapon. Larry stomps on Deaner’s back. Larry with a forearm smash. Larry bodyslams Deaner. Larry falls on top of Deaner for a two count. Deaner with heavy bodyshots. Larry answers with a forearm smash. Larry tags in Romero. Romero kicks Deaner in the gut. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Romero talks smack to Cousin Jake. Romero punches Deaner in the back. Deaner is displaying his fighting spirit.

Romero drops Deaner with a knee lift. Romero uppercuts Deaner. Romero tags in Larry. Larry with clubbing shoulder blocks. Larry whips Deaner into the turnbuckles. Deaner kicks Larry in the face. Deaner punches Romero. Larry decks Deaner with a back elbow smash. Larry sweeps out the legs of Deaner. Larry delivers The Curb Stomp. Deaner ducks a clothesline from Larry. Deaner tags in Jake. Jake knocks Romero off the apron. Jake with a Running Clothesline. Jake with a Corner Spear. Jake follows that with a Spinning Slam for a two count. Deaner runs into Romero. Deaner is throwing haymakers at Romero. Deaners with a double shoulder tackle. The Deaners goes for The Time To Giver, but Romero counters with The Pounce. Jake ducks a clothesline from Romero. Jake bodyslams Romero. Larry connects with The Best Hand In The House to pickup the victory.

Winner: XXXL via Pinfall

Third Match: Trey Miguel vs. TJ Perkins

Test Of Strength. Perkins brings Miguel down to the mat. Perkins with a quick cover for a one count. Chain grappling exchange. Perkins with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Miguel with a HeadScissors Neck Lock. Perkins pops back on his feet. Leg Sweep Exchange. Quick stand off in the center of the ring. Nice display of sportsmanship. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins applies a wrist lock. Miguel reverses the hold. Perkins uses his feet to break the grip. Perkins with a thumb to the eye. Perkins whips Miguel across the ring. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Perkins drops down on the canvas. Miguel gets Perkins in an electric chair position. Miguel goes for an Atomic Drop, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Miguel applies a Full Nelson Lock. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Perkins dodges The RoundHouse Kick.

Miguel with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Miguel with a forearm smash. Miguel with the irish whip. Perkins dives over Miguel. Perkins with a monkey flip. Perkins grapevines the legs of Miguel. Perkins applies The Muta Lock. Miguel grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Perkins dumps Miguel back first on the canvas. Perkins with a SlingShot Senton for a one count. Perkins bends the left ankle of Miguel. Perkins applies a Butterfly Lock. Miguel sends Perkins to the corner. Perkins puts Miguel on the top turnbuckle. Perkins dropkicks Miguel in mid-air. Perkins transitions into a corner mount. Miguel drills Perkins with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick.

Miguel goes for The Tiger Feint Kick, but Perkins blocks it. Miguel drops Perkins with a Step Through Enzuigiri. Miguel with a Flying Hurricanrana. Miguel lands The Suicide Dive. Miguel rolls Perkins back into the ring. Perkins with The SuperKick. Perkins applies The Octopus Hold. Perkins transitions into The Knee Bar. Miguel grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Perkins repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Miguel. Perkins with a Knee Crusher. Miguel responds with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Perkins dives over Miguel. Perkins hits The Tornado DDT. Miguel avoids The Mamba Splash. Perkins goes for The Detonation Kick, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel with a Standing Meteora. Miguel connects with The Flying Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Pinfall

– The North, Ace Austin, and Madman Fulton lays out The Rascalz in the backstage area. The Good Brothers will place The Rascalz.

Rich Swann, Eric Young, and Scott D’Amore Segment

Rich Swann: Now, I know I was supposed to do this in the office, but I think the whole entire world deserves to see what i’m about to say. So, if I could respectively ask Scott D’Amore to come to this ring, right now? Look, I know we were supposed to talk about this in the office, but this ring right here, baby, this ring is my home, so we’ll have the discussion right here, baby. You know, I had to come to this ring and I had to do the hardest thing i’ve ever had to do in my life, that was to give up something that you love, something that the boys and the girls in the back love, something that I love, and that’s professional wrestling. And I had to retire. As i’m sitting at home rehabilitating, watching IMPACT every week, lo and behold, the very guy that tries to change my trajectory of my career, not only that, tried to ruin my life, becomes the IMPACT World Champion. I know you care, and I know you got your concerns, Scott, but what i’m asking you is to let me get back in this ring and fight Eric Young.

Scott D’Amore: Look, Rich, I’ve got nothing but respect for you. And just like every wrestling fan out there, Rich, I’d like nothing more than to see you compete in this ring. But, Rich, an athlete has to be honest with themselves. And when they can’t, someone’s got to be responsible. And I talked to your doctors, Rich. I know you want to be in here, but the fact is, Rich, you’re not medically cleared. The doctor says you’re not ready for physical contact.

Rich Swann: Look, i’ll be ready by October 24th, i’ll be ready by Bound For Glory. Look, I’m the only person in this damn company that has pinned Eric Young. I pinned him at Slammiversary, that means that I deserve this shot. I’m the next in line.

Scott D’Amore: Rich, I love your fighting spirit. And I know you never say die. Rich, when you were in a neck collar at the hospital, I was right there at your side the whole time because I have mad respect for you. And I know how much you want to compete, and you did beat Eric Young at Slammiversary, and that was amazing. And you should be next in line, Rich, but sometimes things don’t quite go right. And, Rich, the fact is, if right now in your condition I put you in a match with Eric Young, what you might be isn’t next in line, what you might be is crippled.

Rich Swann: You know, you might be right, man. What I want you to do, though, is put yourself in my shoes. Come on, Scott, put yourself in my shoes. You were a competitor once, right? You know that if you had the opportunity after everything that has happened, to fight and claw, and get a chance, you know you would take it. That’s why you’re still in this business, to give guys like me the opportunity, to give guys like me the chance. That son of a bitch not only tried to ruin my career, and end it, he tried to change my life. And I don’t give a damn if I end up crippled, all I want is Eric Young. I’m from Baltimore, Maryland, where you have to grow up with the heart of a lion, and the fight of a fire breathing dragon. And, right now, what i’m doing is begging you, because if I don’t have this, you might as well take me behind the barn like i’m an old animal, and put me down, because I ain’t gonna have nothing if I don’t have this. Scott, so please, let me be Bound For Glory.

Scott D’Amore: Look, Rich, I appreciate where you’re coming from.

– Eric Young shoves down Scott D’Amore. Swann with a Flying Clothesline. Swann is raining down haymakers. Young exits the ring. Young says that Swann made a mistake. Don’t make Young sign Swann’s death warrant at Bound For Glory.

Scott D’Amore: Listen, Rich. You should listen to this too, Eric. Because before I was so rudely interrupted, what I was about to say was, I heard your words and they hit me, right here. And the fact is, you know the risk, and I see that fire. So, Rich, get ready, because October 24th, you should take this piece of shit out.

Fourth Match: Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack

Myers talks smack to Mack. Mack with rapid fire haymakers. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Mack. Myers whips Mack across the ring. Myers goes for a Hip Toss, but Mack counters with a Deep Arm-Drag. Mack dropkicks Myers. Mack clotheslines Myers over the top rope. Mack with a SlingShot Pescado. Mack applies a side headlock. Myers sends Mack chest first into the ring apron. Myers hits The Side Russian Leg Sweep on the ramp way. Mack gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Myers stomps on Mack’s chest. Myers is raining down haymakers. Myers continues to run his mouth. Myers with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Myers drives his knee into Mack’s back. Myers applies the cobra clutch. Mack with heavy bodyshots. Mack with a straight right hand. Myers trips Mack from the outside. Myers poses for the camera. Myers with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Myers argues with the referee. Myers removes a top turnbuckle pad.

Mack avoids the exposed steel. Mack delivers a gut punch. Myers reverses out of the irish whip from Mack. Myers scores the elbow knockdown. Myers repeatedly drives his knee into Mack’s back. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Myers with two knee drops for a two count. Myers goes back to the rear chin lock. Mack with a Belly to Back Suplex. Mack clotheslines Myers. Mack with a Spinning Back Elbow Strike. Mack bodyslams Myers. Mack with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Myers negates The Samoan Drop. Myers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Myers punches Mack in the back. Mack hits The Exploder Suplex. Myers regroups on the outside. Mack rolls Myers back into the ring. Myers kicks the middle rope as Mack was walking back into the ring. Myers connects with The Lifting DDT for a two count. Myers is displaying his frustration. Myers stomps on Mack’s chest. Mack has Myers perched on the top turnbuckle. Mack and Myers are trading back and forth shots. Myers dives over Mack. Mack side steps Myers into the exposed steel. Mack plants Myers with The Stunner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Willie Mack via Pinfall

– Jordynne Grace will battle Tenille Dashwood next week.

– Also scheduled for next week, Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. TJ Perkins in a Triple Threat Match, the winner will become the number contender for the IMPACT X-Division Championship.

Fifth Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan w/Tasha Steelz

Valkyrie drives Hogan back first into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on Hogan’s chest. Valkyrie is mauling Hogan in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Valkyrie kicks Hogan in the back. Valkyrie sends Hogan face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie dumps Hogan out of the ring. Hogan regroups on the outside. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Valkyrie with a Standing Iconoclasm. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Valkyrie scores the elbow knockdown. Valkyrie with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Valkyrie is distracted by Steelz.

Hogan kicks Valkyrie in the gut. Hogan drives Valkyrie face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Hogan with a Running Boot for a two count. Valkyrie denies The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie deposits Hogan to the floor. Valkyrie with the irish whip. Valkyrie with a Running European Uppercut. Valkyrie follows that with a corner clothesline. Valkyrie with a Running Hip Attack. Steelz pulls Hogan out of the ring. Steelz rakes the eyes of Valkyrie. Steelz with an Apron Enzuigiri. Hogan drops Valkyrie with The RoundHouse Kick. Hogan connects with The Bridging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Sixth Match: The Motor City Machine Guns & The Good Brothers vs. The North, Ace Austin, and Madman Fulton In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Karl Anderson and Ace Austin will start things off. Anderson kicks Austin in the gut. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson slams Austin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson whips Austin into the turnbuckles. Anderson stomps on Austin’s back. Anderson with a forearm smash. Anderson slams Austin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson rams his forearm across Austin’s face. Shelley is choking Austin with his boot. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks Austin in the gut. Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows sends Austin to the corner. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Austin. Gallows tags in Anderson. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Sabin and Alexander are tagged in.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Alexander punches Sabin in the back. Forearm Exchange. Shelley tags himself in. Sabin reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Shelley with a shoulder block. Shelley with a Top Rope Stunner. Sabin sweeps out the legs of Alexander. Shelley with a SlingShot Splash. Sabin follows that with a SlingShot Senton. Page runs into the ring. Shelley applies The Sleeper Hold. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Shelley with a Rolling Elbow. Lariat/SuperKick Combination. Austin kicks Shelley in the gut. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin kicks Shelley in the face. Shelley reverses out of the irish whip. Double Irish Whip. Double Boot into the midsection of Austin. Double Mid-Kick. MCMG negates The Double ChokeSlam. MCMG with a Double Dropkick.

MCMG and Good Brothers have complete control of the match during the commercial break. Alexander blasts Shelley with a knife edge chop. Shelley drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Shelley with Kawada Kicks. Page trips Shelley from the outside. Assisted DDT for a two count. Alexander grabs a side wrist lock. Austin reaches out for the tag, but Alexander ignores him. Alexander tags in Page. Page with a straight right hand. Page applies a front face lock. Page tags in Fulton. Fulton punches Shelley in the ribs. Fulton repeatedly slams Shelley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shelley unloads three chops. Fulton stops Shelley in his tracks. Fulton with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Fulton tags in Austin. Austin kicks Shelley in the chest. Fulton applies The Sleeper Hold. Austin delivers a gut punch for a two count. Austin repeatedly drives his knee into Shelley’s chest.

Austin with a forearm smash. Austin applies a waist lock. Austin tags in Page. Page with another gut punch. Page taunts The Good Brothers. Page is putting the boots to Shelley. Page with a big haymaker. Page poses for the camera. Page slams Shelley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page tags in Alexander. Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander uppercuts Shelley. Alexander toys around with Shelley. Shelley blocks a boot from Alexander. Shelley with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Alexander tags in Austin. Austin stops Shelley in his tracks. Austin applies The Sleeper Hold. Austin knocks Sabin off the ring apron. Austin applies a side headlock. Sabin runs into the ring. Enzuigiri/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Anderson and Page are tagged in. Anderson clotheslines Page. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson whips Page across the ring. Anderson with a double hand chop. Anderson with a Running Senton. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Anderson drops Alexander with a NeckBreaker. Anderson is fired up.

Page decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. Anderson hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks Fulton off the apron. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Alexander negates The Magic Killer. Page drives Gallows back first into the turnbuckles. Gallows with a back elbow smash to Alexander. Gallows kicks Page in the face. Sabin tags himself in. Sabin with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Alexander follows that with a Spinning DDT/Enzuigiri Combination. Austin kicks Sabin in the gut. Austin with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Sabin holds onto the ropes. Sabin launches Austin over the top rope. Shelley pulls Austin off the apron. Sabin sends Fulton tumbling to the floor. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive.

Alexander attacks Shelley from behind. Shelley reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Alexander. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Sabin goes for The Tornado DDT, but Page blocks it. Page with a back elbow smash. Page with a corner clothesline. Alexander levels Sabin with a Body Avalanche. Austin with a Flying Forearm Smash. Sabin side steps Fulton into the turnbuckles. Shelley with a running forearm smash. Anderson with a Running European Uppercut. Gallows levels Fulton with a Body Avalanche. Anderson hits The Cutter. Page drops Anderson with a shoulder tackle. Gallows nails Page with The Pump Kick. Austin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Shelley responds with a FlatLiner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Alexander with a Rolling Elbow. Alexander clotheslines Gallows over the top rope. Sabin kicks Alexander in the face. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin goes for a Hurricanrana, but Page counters with The SuperKick. The North connects with The Double Neutralizer. Austin tags himself in and gets the pinfall victory.

Winner: The North, Ace Austin, and Madman Fulton via Pinfall

