These spoilers should air Thursday, December 15 and December 22:

* Taylor Wilde defeated KiLynn King

* Mahabali Shera defeated Jack Price

* Eddie Edwards defeated Delirious. They shook hands after the match but Edwards turned and laid him out until Jonathan Gresham made the save

* Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray attacked John Skyler until Tommy Dreamer made the save. Bully and Dreamer then cut promos on each other

* Matt Cardona and Brian Myers defeated Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

* Sami Callihan defeated Alan Angels. After the match, Callihan was triple teamed by Angels, Deaner and Big Kon. Violent By Design is now called The Design with Deaner as the leader following the departure of Eric Young

* Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry and Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger. Moose attacked Hendry at one point and chased him away, leaving Gujjar on his own to finish the match. Hendry returned for the victory celebration

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions defeated Heath and Rhino to win the Impact World Tag Team Titles

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw

* The Design destroyed Sami Callihan again. The triple team came after Callihan said he wanted to join the group and they denied him

* Mike Bailey defeated Yuya Uemura. A pre-recorded Kenny King promo aired with King warning Bailey about an upcoming match

* Jason Hotch and John Skyler vs. Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger never happened due to Bully Ray attacking Dice and Swinger, then running them off. Tommy Dreamer made the save for Hotch and Skyler, but there was a double turn as Bully, Hotch and Swinger triple teamed Dreamer with weapons. Security helped Dreamer away after the match

* Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann ended in a double count out

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mickie James defeated Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. James laid Grace out after the match

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defeated Moose

