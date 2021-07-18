A vignette aired teasing the arrival of “The Drama King” during Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event.

There wasn’t a name given, but former WWE star Aiden English (now going by Matt Rehwoldt) is referred to as “The Drama King” on Twitter.

English was released by WWE in April 2020 due to budget cuts but hasn’t stayed active during the pandemic. Rehwoldt recently teased taking more dates in a post on Twitter.