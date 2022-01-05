Last Thursday’s taped Best of 2021 Part 2 edition of Impact Wrestling drew 82,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 3.8% from the previous week’s 79,000 viewers for the Best of 2021 Part 1 episode.

Thursday’s Impact episode drew a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 50% from the previous week’s 0.02 key demo rating.

Impact did not make the Cable Top 150 this past past week, for the third week in a row.

Thursday’s Impact tied with the December 29, 2020 episode and the Thanksgiving night episode for the lowest key demo rating in show history. Impact had major competition from college football this past week. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 3.8% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 50% from the week before.

Impact viewership for this past week was down 20.4% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was even with the year before. The episode from one year before was also the Best of 2020 Part 2 episode.

Thursday’s taped Impact was a Best of 2021 Part 2 episode, with no new matches.

Impact averaged 120,837 viewers per episode in 2021, which is down 21.55% from the 2020 average of 154,038 viewers per episode. Impact averaged a key demo rating of 0.03 per episode in 2021.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Slammiversary episode)

July 29 Episode: 113,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Homecoming episode)

August 12 Episode: 122,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 26 Episode: 98,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 9 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 16 Episode: 105,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Victory Road episode)

September 30 Episode: 115,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 14 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Knockouts Knockdown)

October 21 Episode: 93,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Bound For Glory episode)

November 4 Episode: 118,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 11 Episode: 79,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 18 Episode: 129,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 25 Episode: 48,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Turning Point WrestleHouse 2 episode)

December 2 Episode: 96,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 9 Episode: 90,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 16 Episode: 71,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 23 Episode: 79,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Best Of 2021 Part 1 episode)

December 30 Episode: 82,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Best Of 2021 Part 2 episode)

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

