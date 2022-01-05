Seth Rollins was reportedly scheduled to win the WWE Title at Day 1.

The inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view saw Brock Lesnar capture the WWE Title by winning the Fatal 5 Way main event over Rollins, former champion Big E, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens. Lesnar was added to the match after his original opponent, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, tested positive for COVID-19.

In an update, Sports Illustrated’s Dave Meltzer reports that the original scripted plan for Day 1 was for Big E to drop the WWE Title to Rollins, who had tested positive for COVID-19 the week before Day 1, but was cleared in time for the pay-per-view.

We noted before how a WWE On FOX deleted graphic indicated that Big E was scheduled to retain the WWE Title at Day 1 before Lesnar was added to the match. It’s possible that WWE made the decision to nix the Rollins title win when he tested positive for COVID-19, as a precautionary measure, or that the deleted WWE On FOX Twitter account was insignificant in regards to the match result.

There is no word on what WWE had planned for Rollins as WWE Champion, or exactly why the original scripted plan was changed.

Lesnar will now defend his title against new #1 contender Lashley at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29 in St. Louis. Lesnar has been confirmed for next Monday’s RAW, but he’s also set to appear on this week’s SmackDown, to continue the feud with Reigns. It’s believed that Reigns vs. Lesnar is still the plan for WrestleMania 38, but the way they will get there has changed.

Stay tuned for more.

