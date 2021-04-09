Thursday’s taped Hardcore Justice go-home edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring a six-man main event that saw Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Eddie Edwards defeat AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers, drew 168,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

It should be noted that this is the first Impact episode to air on Thursday nights.

This week’s Impact ranked #115 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and ranked #135 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are up from last week’s final Tuesday night episode, which drew 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode did not make the Cable Top 150.

This was the best Impact audience since the February 23 show, and the fifth best audience of this year. Viewership was up 13% from last week.

This week’s 18-49 key demographic rating was tied with the February 26 show for the best 18-49 rating of the year. This week’s rating was up 50% from last week.

It should be noted that last night’s Impact went up against WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two on the WWE Network on Peacock.

The NBA game between the Suns and the Clippers on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.43 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 1.133 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.971 million viewers, ranking #8 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 rating in the key demo.

Grey’s Anatomy on ABC and Law & Order: SVU on NBC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 0.90 rating. Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.949 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker, along with the top 5 moments from this week’s show:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.