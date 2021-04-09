During an appearance on WINCLY, The Blue Meanie spoke out on the WWE’s decision to break up The Hurt Business. Here’s what he had to say:

That’s just the business we’re in right now. We live in a ‘microwave’ mentality where I think people panic, and they’re like, okay, well, it’s three weeks or it’s three months and we got to break this thing up. And The Hurt Business is one of the best things going in WWE right now. It’s a great stable and way too soon. It was disappointing. Somebody up there needs to have somebody to stand back and go, ‘Wait. Take your time. Let it breathe.’ We haven’t really had a chance to really appreciate The Hurt Business. They’ve been around, but it had this whole thing…. implodes the perfect word for it. I don’t get it, man. Here’s the old man yelling at the clouds. I miss when storylines would last for a year, and then you have a beginning, a first, second, third act. Now, it’s just like, ‘okay we got this thing. Okay, now it’s over.’ Everything feels way too rushed.

