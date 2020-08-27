IMPACT Wrestling star Acey Romero took to Twitter earlier today to reveal his massive weight drop over the last few months. The 30-year old vet writes, “One day you will call me ACey SLATER! HA! BTW IM OFFICIALLY down 100 pounds! ”

One day you will call me ACey SLATER! HA! BTW IM OFFICIALLY down 100 pounds! 58 days ..⏰ pic.twitter.com/rpiDhsi02a — Acey Romero (@THEACEYROMERO) August 27, 2020

Romero signed a three-year contract with IMPACT back in 2019. He previously appeared in AEW’s inaugural Double or Nothing pay per view, where he worked the Over Budget Battle Royal.