NXT star Indi Hartwell recently spoke with Newshub about a number of different topics, including how she didn’t think she was good enough to be involved in The Way faction, and how the Takeover Brooklyn match between Sasha Banks and Bayley made her want to be a wrestler. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she didn’t think she was good enough to be apart of The Way:

It was really humbling to me that the company trusted me in that situation at this early stage of my career. Johnny and Candice are exceptional talents and I can’t even quantify how much I am learning from them every day. And that’s not just in-ring stuff. They are both so well-rounded as performers, so my promo work has to be up to scratch to hang with them and that’s been a big focus for me. Honestly, I didn’t think I was good enough to be in a program with Johnny and Candice, but I am so happy with how the storyline is playing out and the best is yet to come for us.

How the Bayley and Sasha Takeover Brooklyn match inspired her to be a wrestler: