Independent wrestling star Effy issued a short statement on Twitter earlier today announcing that he has been named the Celebrity Grand Marshall for the Tampa Pride Parade, which is set to take place on May 22nd.

He writes, “Ok I’m allowed to announce it: EFFY is the Tampa Pride Celebrity Grand Marshall on May 22nd 2021!!!! See you at the @TampaPride parade!”

Effy is best known for his work with Game Changer Wrestling, where he has promoted three events since 2020 (Effy’s Big Gay Brunches and Effy’s Big Gay Block) and is widely viewed as an ambassador for the LGBTQ wrestling community. He also appears consistently with Beyond Wrestling and Black Label Pro.