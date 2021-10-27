Indie sensation Starboy Charlies issued a short statement on his Twitter account confirming that he sustained a broken leg injury during an event yesterday in California and will be out of action for some time. The incident took place during a tag team bout at Jamie Iovine’s Halloween Hootenanny card in Burbank California.

Starboy writes, “Thanks a lot for the love, positivity and kind words. My leg is broken, it sucks, but I’m gonna recover and come back soon hopefully. The medical terms are: a spiral fracture of the distal tibial diaphysis with a 5mm lateral displacement of the distal fracture fragment.”

Wishing Starboy a speedy recovery. Check out his full statement below.