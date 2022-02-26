Indie wrestling star Kayla Sparks has pulled her very own Rick Rude moment.

The Local Competitor Twitter account reveals that Sparks appeared on last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, as well as the taped edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

For WWE…Sparks was the fan who sat ringside and got kissed by Angel Garza and Humbert Carrillo, better known as Los Lotharios.

On Rampage…Sparks challenged top women’s star Serena Deeb in her open 5-minute challenge, where she was defeated. See photos of her double-cameo in the tweet below.