AEW star John Silver of The Dark Order is expected to miss at least one month of in-ring action after suffering a shoulder injury.

As noted, Silver suffered a shoulder injury during this week’s AEW Dynamite main event, which saw Darby Allin retain the TNT Title over Silver. Allin revealed the injury during a post-show promo praising Silver, and Silver later confirmed the injury on Twitter.

In an update, Silver took to Twitter this morning and announced that he will be out of the ring for around 4-6 weeks. The injury will not require surgery as there is no major damage.

“Bad news: I’ll be out about 4-6 weeks,” Silver wrote. “Good news: I don’t need surgery and there is no major damage”

Stay tuned for more on Silver’s status. You can see his tweet below, along with a GIF of when the injury occurred:

Bad news: I’ll be out about 4-6 weeks

Good news: I don’t need surgery and there is no major damage — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 26, 2021

After Dynamite, Darby Allin said he was "pretty sure Silver dislocated his shoulder" during the match. Possibly happened here when Silver went over the barricade. pic.twitter.com/QFiiiI8dia — Joshua Gagnon — I’m tired. (@HeelDoors) March 25, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.