An update on MJF.

It had been reported that the AEW World Champion tore his labrum during his recent title defense against Jay White at Full Gear back in November. MJF himself confirmed the news in a now deleted tweet, and was seen walking with a cane at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to a separate injury to his hip. The latest was that MJF was still planning to work his world title matchup against Samoa Joe at Worlds End.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that is still the case as MJF is not planning on doing surgery for his torn labrum, but instead will undergo stem cell therapy and rehab. Had he done surgery he most likely would be shelved for a few months. As for whether MJF wrestles before Worlds End the report states that MJF believes he could work and just do careful/smoke & mirrors matchups until his big showdown with Joe.

MJF is currently in the midst of the longest AEW world title reign of all time. He surpassed one-year as champion after retaining against White at Full Gear.