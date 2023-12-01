CM Punk’s time with AEW is done and the amount of matches that were left on the table are too many to count. One of the matches? Another showdown with his old WWE rival, Chris Jericho.

The Demo God thinks so as well. When a fan on social media posted about how he wishes he could have seen Punk and Jericho battle it out again the first-ever AEW world champion immediately responded with, “I did too.”

Jericho has been teaming up with Kenny Omega in AEW, where the duo have formed the Golden Jets. Meanwhile, Punk is back in WWE and cut his first promo back on this past Monday’s edition of Raw.

