At Tuesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings for next week’s show, WWE went forward with Shotzi challenging Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship on the February 20th episode.

However, she suffered a knee injury as Shotzi went for a DDT on the apron in her title match. The match was stopped, and Shotzi was helped to the back.

Fightful’s Corey Brennan confirmed that Shotzi was not able to place weight on her injured knee. Once Shotzi arrived backstage, it was apparent that she was in a large amount of pain.

Those backstage were said to be very concerned for Shotzi, and she was immediately taken to be checked out. The injury is not a work and is a serious one. It was added there was no heat on Lyra Valkyria or Shotzi for what was described as “a freak accident.”

You can check out the spoilers here.