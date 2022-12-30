IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR is reportedly working while hurt.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Harwood is still banged up from from the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10, which saw FTR drop the ROH World Tag Team Titles to ROH Hall of Famers The Briscoes in the Double Dog Collar match. Harwood was specifically on the spot that saw Jay Briscoe superplex Harwood onto a pile of steel chairs down below.

Harwood has wrestled two matches since then – he and Cash Wheeler were defeated by The Gunns on the Holiday Bash Dynamite on December 21, then he and Wheeler dropped the AAA World Tag Team Titles to Dragon Lee and Dralistico at Wednesday’s AAA Noche de Campeones event.

On a related note, AEW’s Anthony Henry of The WorkHorsemen is said to be OK.

We noted before how Henry and partner JD Drake were both injured at last Saturday’s AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, where they worked several matches over two sessions. It was noted then that while the two missed a CDW indie event on Sunday, Henry’s injury wasn’t as serious and he would be good to go for The Wrestival indie event this week, and that there was no word on Drake’s status.

Now word is that Henry is just fine and injured, and was just sore from working the four matches at the AEW Dark tapings. He is not expected to miss any more ring time.

Last Saturday’s AEW Dark tapings saw Drake and Henry work three matches together, then Henry worked a singles bout. They wrestled The Hughes Brothers and Top Flight during the first session, then they wrestled Adriana Alanis and Liam Gray during the second session. Henry also wrestled Mascara Dorada during the second session. Spoilers can be found here.

