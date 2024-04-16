– WrestleMania in “The City of Brotherly Love” was so nice, they want to do it twice. The city, that is. Philadelphia Business Journal published an article today that notes the city “plans to petition to bring WrestleMania back” in the near future. The executive director of the PHL Sports division of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Larry Needle, said the city will engage in those conversations with WWE when the time is right. “This is such a highly-coveted event that we know there’s a long line of cities clamoring to host, and that’s just the reality of an event of this magnitude,” Needle said. “But needless to say, we would be thrilled to have WrestleMania back, and at the right time we will engage in those conversations with the WWE.”

– The internal reviews were glowingly positive for the Goodfellas kitchen scene style ring entrance for Sami Zayn in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Monday night. As seen during the show, the hometown hero made his walk from the outside of the building all the way through the crowd in an isolated camera shot for his WWE Intercontinental Championship main event against Chad Gable on WWE Monday Night Raw. Fightful Select is reporting that there were “rave reviews internally” for Sami Zayn’s spectacular entrance.