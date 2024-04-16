Although Giulia made a front row cameo appearance at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 and has inked a deal with WWE, she has outside business to tend to before she reports to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Fightful Select is reporting that Giulia is expected to work “at least a handful of matches” in Rossy Ogawa’s new Marigold promotion before reporting to the WWE PC to begin business with WWE in late June or early July.

While WWE could obtain the rights to Giulia’s current entrance music, there are not currently plans to do so. She is expected to keep her ring name upon debuting in WWE NXT.

In terms of when Giulia will turn up on WWE NXT programming, the word within the company is that her debut match will likely take place at the WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 premium live event on July 7, where she will possibly challenge for one of the women’s titles.

Giulia did visit the WWE PC during her recent visit to the U.S. during WrestleMania XL Weekend.