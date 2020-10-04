Wrestling star Jack Gallagher released a statement on his Twitter earlier today addressing the #SpeakingOut allegations made against him over the summer, which got the former WWE competitor released from his contract. Gallagher was accused of sexually assaulting a women at a New Year’s Eve party in 2014, something he partially blames on his intake of alcohol on the evening. Read his full comments below.

Following an allegation made in June 2020 as part of the #SpeakingOut movement, I was released from my contract with the WWE.

I didn’t release a statement then because it didn’t feel the right thing to do at the time. I have now taken the time to process what has happened and would like to respond.

In 2014, at a New Year’s Eve party, I met a young woman and my behavior towards her was inappropriate. As this party was nearly six years ago and I had drunk quite a large amount of alcohol that night, unfortunately, I do not recollect what happened.

I wish to make it clear that drinking is not an excuse for my behavior that night. I want to express my deepest regrets, and I am genuinely sorry for the upset that I have caused.

Following these allegations, I proactively contacted the Head of WWE Talent Relations to take responsibility for my actions, as I was aware that the woman who made the allegations and I had both attended the same New Year’s Eve party. I was informed that this would be a breach of the company ethics policy, and this is what lead to my release from contract with the WWE.

This isolated incident is not reflective of my behavior and attitude towards women. As a man, I know I can do better, and with the support of my wife, I have taken the time over the last few months to understand what I can do. But this is not about me, but about the women that come forward as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. I will continue to support women and this movement to the best of my ability.