Last night’s WWE NXT episode saw Jacy Jayne make her in-ring debut with a loss to Franky Monet.

Jayne is the former Avery Taylor, who worked for promotions like SHINE and EVOLVE. She signed with WWE earlier this year and was announced as a part of the February 2021 WWE Performance Center Class. Jayne is a two-time ACW Women’s Champion and a one-time WXW Women’s Champion, and was trained by Jay Lethal and Matt Sydal, among others.

Jayne took to Twitter last night after the match and said she’d been waiting for the moment her life.

“Been waiting a life time for this moment… @WWENXT let’s get to rockin [sign of the horns emoji],” she wrote.

On a related note, this match saw Mandy Rose scout the talent while stretched out on top of the announce table. Rose returned to NXT last week from RAW, in a reported trade that will see Aliyah get called up to the red brand. The match also saw the storyline with The Robert Stone Brand continue as Monet has apparently taken control, aligning herself with Jessi Kamea as Robert Stone tries to fit in.

You can see Jayne’s tweet below, along with a clip from the match, and a few photos:

https://twitter.com/jacyjaynewwe/status/1417681366502809602

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1417645667024003074

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.