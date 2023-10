According to reports, Jade Cargill will join the Raw brand in WWE when she’s ready to make her debut. She has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, for a few weeks now.

On October 10th, she filed for a new trademark for her name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office through Michael E. Dockins.

The trademark is for merchandise purposes and was filed under the company name of Jade Cargill LLC.