During the post-Double or Nothing media scrum AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill spoke about Sonny Kiss, and whether Cargill thinks Kiss would be a good fit to her Baddies faction. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Sonny Kiss potentially joining The Baddies:

“I think Sonny is an amazing person. I think Sonny is nothing but a bad b—h. If you see my Twitter, I literally have tweeted this [possibility] out. I think it got over four or five thousand likes.”

How the group is very loaded right now:

“We’re just crowded as hell right now, guys. We’ve got a bunch of people. I’ve got a lawyer [Smart Mark Sterling], a manager [Stokely Hathaway], and two beautiful women right next to me. I love Sonny Kiss, I would love for him to be a Baddie, but we’re loaded right now. I can only do so much [laughs].”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)