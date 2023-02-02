Jade Cargill is still your TBS Champion.

The Baddies leader defeated longtime rival Red Velvet at this evening’s Dynamite from Dayton Ohio, where she picked up the win after catching Velvet in her signature Jaded finisher. With the victory, Cargill improves to 50-0, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@Thee_Red_Velvet going straight after the Champ, but @jade_Cargill makes her pay!

Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/yDv4GF8AoZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

INSANE strength by TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/PvvL7uAifU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

50-0!#AndSTILL TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill!!

Who can possibly dethrone her at this point?

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Mqx05uY7h2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

Full results to Dynamite can be found here.