Jade Cargill is still your TBS champion.

That b**ch defeated the Dark Order’s Anna Jay on this evening’s Rampage from Washington D.C. Jay put up a good fight, and even locked Cargill in her signature rear-naked choke, but Cargill managed to break free and hit her Jaded finisher for the victory. Highlights from the match are below.

