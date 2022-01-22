SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are now banned from the WWE Universal Title match at the Royal Rumble.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX main event saw Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeat The Usos in a non-title match, by DQ after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hit the ring and knocked out Rollins before he was about to get the win. Per the stipulation, The Usos are now banned from next Saturday’s Royal Rumble title match between Rollins and Reigns.

If The Usos won tonight’s SmackDown main event, Rollins would have had to forfeit his title shot at The Rumble.

The WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place next Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the updated card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, 15 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, 9 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are banned from ringside.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.