AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which includes a Quarterfinals matchup in the TBS title tournament. Check it out below.
-Adam Cole/Bobby Fish versus Jungle Boy/Luchasaurus
-Jade Cargill versus Red Velvet Quarterfinals matchup of the TBS title tournament
-Bill Gunn versus Darby Allin
#AEWRampage this Friday at 10/9c on TNT!#AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE next Wednesday in Chicago
⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rW7DGiW459
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021