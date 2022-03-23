AEW star Jake Atlas says he is doing “pretty good” following surgery in February to repair a torn ACL.

As noted before, Atlas suffered the injury during the AEW Rampage taping on January 5 in Newark, NJ, while wrestling Adam Cole. The injury came one day after it was announced that Atlas had signed a deal with AEW.

In an update, Atlas appeared on Highspots’ “Sign It Live” this week and provided updates to fans. Atlas noted that he either blew his knee out inward or it caved in, tearing the ACL in the match.

“I didn’t know it that night,” he said. “I didn’t know until probably a couple days after when I flew home but definitely couldn’t walk. The athletic trainers were taking a look at me and they were kind of hopeful. I was trying to be positive as well, but when the match aired and I saw it for myself, I was like, ‘Okay, this is something that may be a little bit off’ and then got the MRI done and unfortunately, it was a torn ACL.”

Atlas noted that the recovery time is estimated at 9 months but he’s going to try his best to “make a miracle happen” and return to the ring before that.

