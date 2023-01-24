Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed what would happen to his body at certain times when he performed the DDT.

“To do a DDT hurt so bad,” Roberts said. “When I took that bump, it would just jar down my spinal column. Man, it just, a few times, my legs went numb. That was scary, you know, just for three or four seconds. But man, that three or four seconds seems like an hour.”

Roberts recalled a time where he couldn’t hit the move to Ted Dibiase.

“It got to the point that I was in such pain that it was just crazy,” Roberts said. “I cradled [Dibiase]. I didn’t even do the DDT because the pain was just so unbelievable when I would do it and there was no getting around it and it was finally got to the point that Vince told me, ‘Go home and don’t come back until you’re well.’ He was, he was, he was genuinely pissed off at me.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc