WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was reportedly pitched a match against Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 39.

As noted on Monday, Fightful Select reported that WWE had pitched a “big opponent” for Austin, and that ended up being Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. You can click here for that report, which stated that the match was to be for “enormous money.”

In an update, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio says Austin vs. Lesnar was pitched for WrestleMania 39, not Austin vs. Reigns.

It was noted that Austin vs. Lesnar is not currently planned, but that could change. The match had been talked about for a few months.

When sources were asked about the rumored match between Lesnar and current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, it was rejected, with people saying that GUNTHER vs. Lesnar wasn’t the idea, but that the idea was a secret, and Austin was that secret.

We noted before how Lesnar returned on RAW 30 and helped WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retain over Bobby Lashley in the main event, and while not officially announced, Lesnar has been advertised for the Royal Rumble. It’s now believed that Lesnar will end up being in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, with Lashley, who has been officially announced for the bout. It remains to be seen if Lesnar vs. Lashley will continue to WrestleMania 39 with their rubber match taking place then.

Austin and Lesnar have never locked up, but the match has been teased and rumored at times over the years. Austin returned to the ring last year at WrestleMania 38, defeating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match to headline Night 1.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.