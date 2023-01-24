WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins did not appear at last night’s RAW 30th Anniversary special.

WWE had Nikki Bella and Brie Bella advertised to appear for several weeks, but we noted on Saturday how they were removed from the updated RAW 30 graphic that aired during SmackDown, and only Nikki was being advertised by the WWE Events website.

In an update, The Bellas did fly into the Northeast part of the country over the weekend. However, they did not attend RAW and based on social media posts, they ended up attending a matinee performance of Broadway musical performance “Wicked” at 2pm ET on Monday.

The Bellas later went live on Instagram from their hotel room, as seen in the video below, and indicated that they did not like the fact that WWE was not going to acknowledge the Women’s Revolution, mentioning Saraya (fka Paige) and Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) as stars WWE did not want acknowledged. While they were seen in the RAW 30 highlight promos, that was it.

It was speculated by PWInsider that the two sides may have had a disagreement over how The Bellas’ planned RAW 30 appearance was going to go, so they ended up backing out of the event.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair appeared on RAW 30 and briefly mentioned how RAW was where the Women’s Revolution began. She also name-dropped The Bella Twins when listing opponents who helped her become the most decorated women’s athlete of all-time, but that was the only mention of The Bellas on the whole broadcast.

Nikki was promoted on the USA Network during RAW 30 as the “Barmageddon” finale aired right after RAW went off the air, and because the network promoted her four-episode “Nikki Bella Says I Do” series, which E! will premiere this Thursday, January 26 at 9pm ET.

You can see footage from the aforementioned Instagram stream below, which has not been archived as of this writing:

