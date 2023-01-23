WWE reportedly made a pitch for a big match between WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that a pitch was made internally for a “huge opponent” for Austin, and that ended up being Reigns.

Word is that at the very least, Austin’s camp was approached with the possibility of the match happening, which was reportedly for an “enormous” amount of money.

It was noted last summer how Austin was approached with a deal that was not as appealing from a financial standpoint. Sources within WWE claimed that they had not heard back on whether the more recent offer was accepted or not, and another source indicated that another “big name” was offered to him in the months prior.

Austin returned to the ring last year at WrestleMania 38, defeating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match to headline Night 1.

