As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton has announced that the first hour of tonight’s RAW special will air with no commercials. Saxton also announced that tonight’s title match between Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is being held under No DQ rules.

Saxton was joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who says he’s wearing the same suit he used for his first RAW episode. Lawler teased a “King’s Court” segment for tonight’s RAW. Saxton went off on a rant, which prompted WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons to deliver his signature “DAMN!” line.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW 30 event from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, along with the Saxton video:

* The go-home build for Royal Rumble

* The first hour will air commercial-free

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley in a No DQ match

* The Bloodline holds Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside

* Special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Chief Content Officer Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Alundra Blayze (Madusa). Ronda Rousey was also advertised to appear, while WWE Hall of Famers Kane and The Bella Twins, Brock Lesnar, and others are expected

EXCLUSIVE: @ByronSaxton is joined by a couple of legendary friends with some huge news ahead of #RawisXXX tonight! The first hour will be COMMERCIAL-FREE and the #USTitle encounter between @_Theory1 & @fightbobby will now be a No Disqualification Match! 📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/19ihXxKBZE — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2023

