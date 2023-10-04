Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed not liking Vader because he broke his sternum twice and more. Here are the highlights:

On who he couldn’t stand in wrestling other than Ultimate Warrior:

“Vader. Yeah. He broke my sternum twice. Yeah. I couldn’t deal with that. You don’t get any more chances, ever.”

On his best Marty Jannetty story:

“Oh, guys, come on. I don’t want to go there. Can’t do that, man. Marty parties hard. I’ll just say that. I partied hard too, at a time. But to get us both together, man, it was. It wasn’t a good thing. You know, because we’d be going for days.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Snake Pit podcast