During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about whether the World Heavyweight Title should always be the main focus of a pay-per-view:

“If you have quarterly pay-per-views, absolutely. Unless there’s a real, real hot personal issue and that can come up creative, subjective. But if you’re doing quarterly pay-per-views, the World Heavyweight Title is the centerpiece of any promotion. Nowadays, we’ve gotten into male and female, but for the lack of a better word, Yes. But when you start going into monthlies. And we’ve talked ad nauseam on this topic. Conrad At TNA, were we a slave to weekly ratings on Spike, or were we a slave to our pay-per-view format, which was monthly, pulling the onion back even further? When you take a pay-per-view and make X amount of dollars in the United States, that same three-hour pay-per-view is sold at a premium, hence a premium live event internationally in that slot. So then you kind of get into the devil in the details that doing a monthly format pay-per-view can be very successful from a profit standpoint. But creatively, I believe having an important world title match every month is impossible. It’s just not enough time to build your antagonist and put your. Well, it depends on who’s got the belt and all that. But to build your story in four-week arcs, I think it was hard in 2008. And I think it’s even harder today because our audience, for the lack of a better word, is half on TNT, TBS and then half on digital. So super, super hard.”

