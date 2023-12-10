Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the worst-smelling wrestler he got to work with.

“Oh my God, it’s so simple. Vader. God Almighty, he wreaked. Horrible. Smelt like baby puke. You know, it was just brutal. I’m sure they did, but f**k, it didn’t do much good. Another one was King Kong Bundy. Bundy, Bundy. Shoes smell so f**king bad. That when he took them off, he would leave the dressing room. I’m telling you, it was bad, man. It was so f**king bad that the Road Warriors. One night, Bundy went to the ring. When he came back in, his shoes were on fire. They sprayed him with lighter fluid and set him on fire. Well, [British] Bulldog was pretty wrecked at times. Yeah, it was just from not washing his clothes.””

