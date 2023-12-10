CM Punk made a surprise appearance at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday evening. During his promo on SmackDown the previous day, he mentioned that he planned to call NXT Head of Creative Shawn Michaels over the weekend to discuss the possibility of signing with NXT.

He is currently considering his options about which brand he will join and will announce his decision on Monday’s episode of Raw. During his appearance, Punk interrupted Michaels and apologized for doing so. He jokingly asked if Michaels was about to say “suck it.” Michaels laughed and Punk wondered if he could say that on television. Michaels admitted that he didn’t know. Punk took a selfie with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Pwinsider reports the idea was pitched at SmackDown and Punk was said to have been “immediately up” for making the appearance. Punk’s posts on social media were to get fans talking and potentially convince them to tune into the show.

Punk was not hidden backstage before his appearance. Instead, he was “available and friendly to the NXT talents backstage, many of whom he met for the first time tonight.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful previously reported Punk seemed “really happy” to be at the event.