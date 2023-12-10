Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Tony Schiavone and more. Here are the highlights:

On the Super Shockmaster:

“There’s no explaining that there. Nothing. You know, go back to the beginning, which may or may not have been Big Fred’s fault. Falling through the gimmick, it looked like there wasn’t enough rehearsal. Enough. Whatever prep you call it, whatever you want. Before that deal went down, you didn’t overcome something like that. And the more you push it, you know, it’s the same guy. Instead of giving the guys six months off and bringing him back with a totally different look and totally different everything. If you’re going to give him a chance, give him a chance. It’s not his fault. But once you fall, once you fall through the wall, buddy, and everybody turns it into a ha ha deal. You’re screwed. Six months off. New gimmick. Give him a chance.”

On Tony Schiavone:

“Give Tony his due. Tony was a great announcer, and to this day, he’s still a great announcer.”

