Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa gave her thoughts on various topics, including the state of the women’s division in AEW.

The former AEW women’s Champion wished the division had someone like Christian Cage to give his influence on other wrestlers.

“I love Christian and the development of what Christian has done in the last six months… using new talent to help the storyline makes it so interesting,” she said. She continued, “I wish we had the opportunity to have veteran females who can do that for the women’s division a lot more, to the point in where it’s interesting to watch and it’s different. We have stars that are on the rise, but when you can create things such as what Christian Cage is doing… just imagine how much more interesting it would be. The stories have a lot more depth -– it’s a lot more complicated, and we have the opportunity to do that. We have great veterans in our locker room.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes