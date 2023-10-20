On the latest episode of ‘The Snake Pit,’ Jake Roberts discussed a variety of different topics.

Among the subjects discussed, Roberts also touched upon his perspective on celebrities getting involved in wrestling, and to what extent regular talent may be fed to them. He said,

“It’s entertainment, but I just have mixed emotions about it. I really do, you know, and I think that you can sell their s**t, but you can’t sell it all the way. You’ve got to come out on top somehow. At least straighten your f**king hair up. Don’t lay completely flat. You know, I don’t — I wouldn’t mind taking a shot from a celebrity and going down, but for the celebrity to cover me one, two, three, I’d probably have a problem with it.”