Speaking to the New York Post, Jake “The Snake” Roberts has spoken about his absence from AEW TV due to ill health.

Roberts returned to AEW TV on Friday’s episode of Rampage, when he accompanied Lance Archer to the ring. Here are the highlights:

His lung issues, including hereditary chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema:

“This last year my lungs got in pretty rough shape. I had to go on oxygen. I went on oxygen for nearly a year and a half. Now I’m off of it. The only time I use it is at night whenever I hook it up to my CPAP machine which is a good thing. It helps me heal at night.”

His TV return:

“It doesn’t get any better, it really doesn’t. You can’t imagine how it feels to walk out and all of sudden they’re chanting your name in unison. It’s overwhelming.”

Current state of health: