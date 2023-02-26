In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Ed Leslie, better known as Brutus Beefcake, talked about how he got his wrestling name, Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake.
Although he has used many other names over the years, but that is the one he’s most known for. Linda McMahon, the wife of Vince McMahon, gave him the name.
“Vince’s wife thought up the name ‘Beefcake.’ So that’s how it went. Hulk and Vince sat in the office … [and] Hulk says, ‘What about Brutus? What about Brutus Beefcake?’ I had to get real creative. Nobody’s ever been a barber in our business, you know? So it’s like, okay, what can I do? Alright, well every time I wrestle a guy, I’ll put him to sleep. I’m going to cut his hair off. That’s definitely never happened in our business before, and hasn’t really happened since.”