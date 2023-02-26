ROH held tapings of their weekly television series on Saturday night at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Zack Sabre Jr. defended his NJPW World TV Championship as part of the first set of tapings. Sabre successfully defeated Blake Christian to retain his championship.

Sabre previously wrestled at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event last year where he was the first opponent in AEW for the current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

We will have full spoilers from the tapings later tonight.